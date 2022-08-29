ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: Chicago Cubs Host San Francisco Giants on September 11 Edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell

ESPN today announced its selection for the September 11 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores will visit the Chicago Cubs and Willson Contreras in ESPN’s exclusive, national game of the week.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, analysts Eduardo Perez and World Series Champion David Cone and multi-platform contributor Buster Olney will call the telecast at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the game at 7 p.m on ESPN.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

On Deck: The Labor Day edition of Sunday Night Baseball features a National League West showdown as the first place Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts host the San Diego Padres and Juan Soto on September 4, exclusively on ESPN.

To view the Sunday Night Baseball team’s groundbreaking in-game conversation with Adam Wainwright, click here.

