ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Kicks Off Week 1 with a Special One-Hour Edition from ‘Backyard Brawl’ in Pittsburgh

Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
  • College football’s premier pregame show makes a ‘Pitt’ stop Thursday on the road to Columbus, Ohio
  • The one-hour special marks GameDay’s third visit to Pittsburgh and 422nd road show

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns for the 2022 college football season with a special stop in Pittsburgh ahead of the Week 1 Saturday opener in Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by Rece Davis and joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, the premier pregame show will present an exclusive one-hour edition at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 1, ahead of the “Backyard Brawl” as West Virginia and Pitt renew their rivalry for the first time since 2011 (ESPN and simulcast on ESPNU).

This is College GameDay’s third visit to Pitt all-time, and the 422nd road show.

In addition to the one-hour GameDay special, Davis and crew will have live updates from inside Acrisure Stadium throughout the day and anchor halftime coverage.

ESPN’s Thursday Night college football crew of Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick and Harry Lyles, Jr. will call the “Backyard Brawl” game at 7 p.m. on ESPN – a homecoming for Riddick. The Pitt football alum gave the commencement speech at his alma mater in May.

Digital Coverage
ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Live returns for the 2022-23 season ahead of Thursday’s GameDay at 5:30 p.m. ET. Christine WilliamsonHarry Douglas and Lyles Jr., return for their sophomore season as co-hosts. The show is available across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

Following Thursday’s game, College GameDay will hit the road for Week 1 in Columbus, Ohio, for the first three-hour edition of the show for the 2022-23 season ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 3. It will be GameDay’s 21st appearance at Ohio State – more than any other school – and the show will air from 9 a.m. – noon on ESPN and simulcast on ESPNU.

Additional details, including updated releases throughout the week, can be found HERE.

-30-

 

