ESPN’s NBA Today Draws Most-Watched July in Five Years

NBA Today, ESPN’s year-round, Monday through Friday, NBA studio show, reached a five-year viewership high for the month of July. The show drew an average audience of 342,000 viewers, the most since 2017, according to Nielsen.

NBA Today’s average audience was up 51 percent vs. last year. It was the second-most watched month ever for NBA Today since the show launched, slightly trailing December 2021 at 343,000 viewers.

NBA Today viewership in July was also up in several key demos. Among Women, NBA Today’s audience is up 46 percent from last year. Among Black viewers, the show is up 34 percent year over year.

Three of the top five NBA Today shows ever aired in July 2022. The July 6 episode averaged 514,000 viewers, making it the third-most watched edition of NBA Today on record.

NBA Today is hosted by Malika Andrews and regularly features analysts Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter and writers Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne with appearances by Adrian Wojnarowski. The one-hour show generally airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

