UPDATED: FedExCup Playoffs Begin at FedEx St. Jude Championship, Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Coverage starts tomorrow at 8:15 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 14

Marquee, Featured Groups include all Top 10 players in FedExCup standings: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Sungjae Im

Four-stream coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ begins tomorrow at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 8:15 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Featured Holes at 8:30 a.m. ET, Featured Groups at 8:45 a.m. ET, and a Marquee Group at 9 a.m. ET. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other key groups will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds. The Featured Holes stream will showcase TPC Southwind’s par-3 Nos. 4, 11 and 14, as well as the par-5 16th.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 125 eligible players in the FedExCup standings vying for 70 spots in next week’s BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, followed by a qualifying field of only 30 players for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, August 25-28.

THURSDAY | August 11

Main Feed starts at 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9 a.m. ET

Tony Finau – Defending champion, No. 7 in FedExCup standings, No. 13 world ranking, wins in each of his last two starts (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic), four-time TOUR winner

Justin Thomas – No. 8 in FedExCup standings, 2017 FedExCup Champion, two-time PGA Champion (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, No. 7 world ranking

Cameron Young – No. 9 in FedExCup standings, a leading candidate for 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, in 2022 finished 2nd at Open Championship and T3 at PGA Championship

Featured Groups | 8:45 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth – No. 15 in FedExCup standings, 2015 FedExCup champion, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, No. 12 world ranking

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 14 in FedExCup standings, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour, No. 10 world ranking

Max Homa – No. 13 in FedExCup standings, 2022 Wells Fargo Championship winner, four-time TOUR winner

Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 in FedExCup standings, No. 1 world ranking, four wins in 2022 (WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Masters)

Cameron Smith – No. 2 in FedExCup standings, No. 2 world ranking, 2022 Open Championship winner, 2022 THE PLAYERS champion, six-time TOUR winner

Sam Burns – No. 3 in FedExCup standings, four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge), No. 11 world ranking

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Jon Rahm – No. 16 in FedExCup standings, No. 6 world ranking, 2021 U.S. Open champion, seven-time PGA TOUR winner

Tom Hoge – No. 17 in FedExCup standings, 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion

Billy Horschel – No. 18 in FecExCup standings, 2014 FedExCup champion, seven-time TOUR winner, No. 15 world ranking

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – No. 6 in FedExCup standings, No. 3 world ranking, two-time FedExCup champion, 21-time TOUR winner, four-time major champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Xander Schauffele – No. 4 in FedExCup standings, No. 5 world ranking, Olympic Gold medalist, seven-time TOUR winner, three wins in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open)

Patrick Cantlay – Defending FedExCup champion, No. 5 in FedExCup standings, No. 4 world ranking, seven-time TOUR winner, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

FRIDAY | August 12

Main Feed starts at 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 9 a.m. ET

McIlroy / Schauffele / Cantlay

Featured Groups | 8:45 a.m. ET

Rahm / Hoge / Horschel

Collin Morikawa – No. 23 in FedExCup standings, No. 8 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Champion, five-time TOUR winner

Davis Riley – No. 24 in FedExCup standings, lost playoff to Sam Burns at 2022 Valspar Championship

Seamus Power – No. 25 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2021 Barbasol Championship)

Featured Group 1 | 3 p.m. ET

Spieth / Fitzpatrick / Homa

Featured Group 2 | 3 p.m. ET

Finau / Thomas / Young

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 11 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:30 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 11, 14 Par 5 | No. 16 8:45 a.m. Featured Groups Jordan Spieth / Matt Fitzpatrick / Max Homa Scottie Scheffler / Cameron Smith / Sam Burns Bonus Coverage: Jon Rahm / Tom Hoge / Billy Horschel Collin Morikawa / Davis Riley / Seamus Power 9 a.m. Marquee Group Tony Finau / Justin Thomas / Cameron Young Bonus Coverage: Rory McIlroy / Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jon Rahm / Tom Hoge / Billy Horschel Featured Group 2 Rory McIlroy / Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 14 Par 5 | No. 16 Friday, August 12 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:30 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 4, 11, 14 Par 5 | No. 16 8:45 a.m. Featured Groups Jon Rahm / Tom Hoge / Billy Horschel Collin Morikawa / Davis Riley / Seamus Power Bonus Coverage: Jordan Spieth / Matt Fitzpatrick / Max Homa Scottie Scheffler / Cameron Smith / Sam Burns 9 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay Bonus Coverage: Tony Finau / Justin Thomas / Cameron Young 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jordan Spieth / Matt Fitzpatrick / Max Homa Featured Group 2 Tony Finau / Justin Thomas / Cameron Young Featured Holes Par 3 | No. 14 Par 5 | No. 16

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

