On Deck: National League Heavyweights Collide as St. Louis Cardinals Host Defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell August 28

National League heavyweights will collide on the August 28 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell. The National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols will host the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña, Jr. at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. The game telecast begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and it’s also available to stream on the ESPN App.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi will call the action with analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney. The telecast is expected to once again include a live, in-game player conversation during the third inning. The player will be determined later this week.

Karl Ravech, the regular voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will call the 2022 Little League World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 28, in Williamsport, Pa. The broadcast airs on ABC at 3 p.m. Matchup is to be determined.

The August 28 game will mark the fourth appearances on Sunday Night Baseball so far this season for the Cardinals and the third appearance for the Braves. The two Clubs also met in an exclusive ESPN game on Wednesday, July 6.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show on ESPN at 6 p.m. Kevin Connors will host the show with analyst and Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza, analyst and National Baseball Hall of Fame writer Tim Kurkjian and ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

ESPN Radio’s coverage of Sunday Night Baseball begins at 6 p.m. with Kevin Winter hosting studio coverage prior to the game at 7 p.m. Roxy Bernstein will describe the action with analyst Doug Glanville. The duo will also call the Braves vs. Cardinals game on Saturday, August 27.

ESPN Deportes also provides Spanish-language coverage of Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m.

Entering play on August 25, the Cardinals currently lead the National League Central by five and a half games and currently rank fourth in the National League standings. The Braves are currently one and a half games behind the National League East-leading New York Mets and currently rank third in the National League standings.

Pujols is seven home runs away from his 700th career home run, which would land him among Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron and Babe Ruth as the only players to reach the milestone. ESPN Senior Writer David Schoenfield details the chase as one of the season’s most exciting storyline this week on ESPN+.

Next up: the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts host the San Diego Padres and the recently acquired Juan Soto on the September 4 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell.

Upcoming MLB Games on ESPN+

Date Time Game Thu, Aug 25 1 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Fri, Aug 26 9:30 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Sat, Aug 27 3 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Sun, Aug 28 2:30 p.m. Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Mon, Aug 29 9:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

Little League Baseball World Series Championship

ESPN’s coverage of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series culminates with the Championship Game on Sunday, August 28, at 3 p.m. on ABC. Karl Ravech will provide commentary with analysts Kyle Peterson and Jessica Mendoza and reporters Julie Foudy and Sebastian Salazar.

The team will also provide commentary for the International and United States Championships, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.

Mike Monaco and analysts Todd Frazier, Tim Kurkjian and Xavier Scruggs also continue provide commentary for the Little League Baseball World Series. Monaco, Mendoza, Frazier and Salazar will call the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship, Friday on ESPN in prime time.

SportsCenter is providing on-site coverage of the Little League World Series on Thursday, with Tom Engle and Kevin Negandhi hosting from Williamsport. Monaco and Peterson will host the Web Gems and Little League World Series Championship Preview on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

ESPN.com has a dedicated landing page for all Little League Baseball World Series scores and highlights. All ESPN Little League games, programming and content is available on the ESPN App, and select games are also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Little League World Series Schedule:

Date Time Game Commentators Network Thu, Aug 25 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 33: International Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Xavier Scruggs, Julie Foudy ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 34: United States Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Tim Kurkjian, Julie Foudy ESPN Fri, Aug 26 7 p.m. T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN Sat, Aug 27 12:30 p.m. International Championship Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Sebastian Salazar ABC, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. United States Championship Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy ABC, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 28 10 a.m. Third Place Game Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson ESPN 12:30 p.m. Web Gems/Little League World Series Championship Preview Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson ESPN 3 p.m. World Series Championship Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Jessica Mendoza, Julie Foudy, Sebastian Salazar ABC, ESPN Deportes

