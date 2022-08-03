PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Four-Stream Coverage of the Wyndham Championship

Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 7

Marquee, Featured Groups include players on bubble to qualify for FedExCup Playoffs, major winners, recent TOUR winners, former Wyndham Championship winners

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present four-stream coverage of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers. A Main Feed covering the entire tournament field begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, followed by Featured Holes at 7:15 a.m. ET, a Marquee Group at 7:30 a.m. ET, and Featured Groups at 7:45 a.m. ET, with ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other groups when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds. The Featured Holes stream will showcase Sedgefield’s par-3 Nos. 3, 12 and 16, as well as the par-5 15th.

The Wyndham Championship is the final regular season event and the last chance for players to qualify in the Top 125 for the FedExCup Playoffs, which begin next week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Marquee and Featured Groups this week will cover several players on the bubble, including Steward Cink (No. 125), Web Simpson (No. 126), Lucas Glover (No. 128), and Rickie Fowler (No. 133).

THURSDAY | August 4

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Luke Donald – Five-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain

Justin Rose – 11-time TOUR winner, 2018 FedExCup champion, 2013 U.S. Open champion, 10 wins on DP World Tour

Tyrrell Hatton – TOUR winner (2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational), six DP World Tour titles

Featured Groups | 7:45 a.m. ET

Davis Love III – 21-time TOUR winner, 1997 PGA Championship winner, 2015 Wyndham Championship winner, 2022 Presidents Cup U.S. Team Captain

Webb Simpson – Seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion, 2011 Wyndham Championship winner

Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner, defending Wyndham Championship winner

Will Zalatoris – Five top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner, 2021 Wyndham Championship winner

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Stewart Cink – Eight-time TOUR winner, 2009 Open Championship winner, 1997 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Lucas Glover – Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Si Woo Kim – Three-time TOUR winner, 2016 Wyndham Championship winner

FRIDAY | August 5

Main Feed starts at 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 7:15 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:45 a.m. ET

Scott / Day / Kim

Featured Groups | 7:30 a.m. ET

Fowler / Cink / Glover

Billy Horschel – Six-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

Shane Lowry – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 Open Championship winner, five DP World Tour wins

Sepp Straka – TOUR winner (2022 Honda Classic)

Featured Group 1 | 2 p.m. ET

Zalatoris / Im / Poston

Featured Group 2 | 2 p.m. ET

Donald / Rose / Hatton

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when post-cut pairings and tee times are announced.

Four-Feed Coverage of the Wyndham Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 4 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 12, 16 Par 5 | No. 15 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Luke Donald / Justin Rose / Tyrrell Hatton Bonus Coverage: Adam Scott / Jason Day / Si Woo Kim 7:45 a.m. Featured Groups Davis Love III / Webb SImpson / Kevin Kisner Will Zalatoris / Sungjae Im / J.T. Poston Bonus Coverage: Rickie Fowler / Stewart Cink / Lucas Glover Billy Horschel / Shane Lowry / Sepp Straka 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Rickie Fowler / Stewart Cink / Lucas Glover Featured Group 2 Adam Scott / Jason Day / Si Woo Kim Featured Holes Par 5 | No. 15 Par 3 | No. 16 Friday, August 5 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Par 3 | Nos. 3, 12, 16 Par 5 | No. 15 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups Rickie Fowler / Stewart Cink / Lucas Glover Billy Horschel / Shane Lowry / Sepp Straka Bonus Coverage: Davis Love III / Webb Simpson / Kevin Kisner Will Zalatoris / Sungjae Im / J.T. Poston 7:45 a.m. Marquee Group Adam Scott / Jason Day / Si Woo Kim Bonus Coverage: Luke Donald / Justin Rose / Tyrrell Hatton 2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Will Zalatoris / Sungjae Im / J.T. Poston Featured Group 2 Luke Donald / Justin Rose / Tyrrell Hatton Featured Holes Par 5 | No. 15 Par 3 | No. 16

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes extended and expanded coverage in 2022, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

Golf programming on ESPN+ also includes The Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of The Masters Films from 1960-2020), The PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming), as well as the original series America’s Caddie with Michael Collins.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories. The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Facebook, Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

