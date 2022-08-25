Star Power! ESPN’s NBA Preseason Schedule Includes Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns

The 2022 ESPN NBA preseason schedule will tip off with a doubleheader on Thursday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant host the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler. In the nightcap, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns at 10 p.m. in the first of their two preseason meetings on ESPN. The game will emanate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. NBA Countdown will precede the doubleheader with a 30-minute pregame show starting at 7 p.m.

Coverage continues on Wednesday, October 12, as the Nets and Durant visit the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo at 7:30 p.m. At 10 p.m., the Lakers and James host the Timberwolves and Towns for a second time. NBA Countdown will once again precede the doubleheader at 7 p.m.

The preseason schedule concludes on Friday, October 14, when the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Denver Nuggets and reigning M.V.P. Nikola Jokić at 10 p.m. The game airs on ESPN2. NBA Countdown airs at 9:30 p.m. and will lead into the game.

ESPN’s NBA preseason coverage is also available to stream via the ESPN App. ESPN’s regular season NBA coverage tips off on Wednesday, October 19. For the ESPN and ABC regular season broadcast schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

