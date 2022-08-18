This Week on ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes: MLS, LaLiga and Bundesliga

Matchups featuring conference leaders LAFC, Philadelphia Union headline 12 MLS games exclusively on ESPN+

LaLiga’s Real Madrid (Sat.) and FC Barcelona (Sun.) exclusively ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Bundesliga’s No. 2 Borussia Dortmund, Saturday on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

MLS Live on ESPN+ heads into an action-filled weekend featuring matchups with top ranked teams including D.C. United hosting Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union and the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m ET. In the Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes host No. 1 LAFC at 10 p.m., and No. 4 Minnesota United host No. 2 Austin FC at 8:00 p.m ET.



Highlights include (all in ET):

Friday

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 10 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes



This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

LALIGA

LaLiga Matchday 2 offers soccer fans all the action on ESPN+ with all 10 matches this weekend in English and Spanish. Reigning LaLiga champion Real Madrid travels to Balaídos to face RC Celta on Saturday at 4 p.m ET. After their season-opening 1-1 tie vs. Rayo Vallecano last weekend, FC Barcelona will look to get back on a winning track at Real Sociedad on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

LaLiga Matchday 2 schedule(all in ET):

Friday

Monday

BUNDESLIGA

With two consecutive wins under their belt, Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München will look to continue their winning streak at VfL Bochum 1848 on Sunday at 11:20 a.m. ET. Bundesliga Matchday 3 on ESPN+ also features Borussia Dortmund vs. SV Werder Bremen at 9:20 a.m ET on Saturday, simulcast on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Weekend highlights include:

Bundesliga Matchday 3 (all in ET):

Friday

Saturday

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL