This Week on ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes: MLS, LaLiga and Bundesliga

- Matchups featuring conference leaders LAFC, Philadelphia Union headline 12 MLS games exclusively on ESPN+
- LaLiga’s Real Madrid (Sat.) and FC Barcelona (Sun.) exclusively ESPN+ in English and Spanish
- Bundesliga’s No. 2 Borussia Dortmund, Saturday on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS Live on ESPN+ heads into an action-filled weekend featuring matchups with top ranked teams including D.C. United hosting Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union and the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m ET. In the Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes host No. 1 LAFC at 10 p.m., and No. 4 Minnesota United host No. 2 Austin FC at 8:00 p.m ET.
Highlights include (all in ET):
- Friday
-
- LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 10 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes
- Saturday
- New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati | 6 p.m on ESPN+
- D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC | 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- Minnesota United vs. Austin FC | 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 9 p.m. on ESPN+
- Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 10 p.m. on ESPN+
- San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC | 10 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday
- Chicago Fire FC vs. New York City FC | 6 p.m. on ESPN+
- Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City | 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
LALIGA
LaLiga Matchday 2 offers soccer fans all the action on ESPN+ with all 10 matches this weekend in English and Spanish. Reigning LaLiga champion Real Madrid travels to Balaídos to face RC Celta on Saturday at 4 p.m ET. After their season-opening 1-1 tie vs. Rayo Vallecano last weekend, FC Barcelona will look to get back on a winning track at Real Sociedad on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.
LaLiga Matchday 2 schedule(all in ET):
- Friday
-
-
- Espanyol vs. Rayo Vallecano | 2 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sevilla vs. Valladolid | 4 p.m. on ESPN+
- Saturday
- Osasuna vs. Cadiz | 11:30 a.m on ESPN+
- Mallorca vs. Real Betis | 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid | 4 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday
- Athletic Club vs. Valencia | 11:30 a.m on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Atlético de Madrid vs. Villarreal | 1:30 p.m on ESPN+
- Real Sociedad vs. FC Barcelona | 4 p.m. on ESPN+
-
- Monday
-
- Elche vs. Almeria | 2 p.m. on ESPN+
- Girona vs. Getafe | 4 p.m. on ESPN+
BUNDESLIGA
With two consecutive wins under their belt, Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München will look to continue their winning streak at VfL Bochum 1848 on Sunday at 11:20 a.m. ET. Bundesliga Matchday 3 on ESPN+ also features Borussia Dortmund vs. SV Werder Bremen at 9:20 a.m ET on Saturday, simulcast on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Weekend highlights include:
Bundesliga Matchday 3 (all in ET):
- Friday
- Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hertha BSC | 2:20 p.m. on ESPN+
- Saturday
-
- Borussia Dortmund vs. SV Werder Bremen | 9:20 a.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes
- VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Schalke 04 | 9:20 a.m. on ESPN+
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. TSG Hoffenheim | 9:20 a.m. on ESPN+
- VfB Stuttgart vs. Sport-Club Freiburg | 9:20 a.m. on ESPN+
- FC Augsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 | 9:20 a.m. on ESPN+
- 1. FC Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig | 12:20 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Köln | 9:20 a.m. on ESPN+
- Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Bayern München | 11:20 a.m. on ESPN+
SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL
- Real Madrid: Las ligas se ganan así (Contenido Exclusivo)
- Cristiano Ronaldo: El ‘pecado’ de ser un eterno ganador
- LaLiga Confidencial: Los mejores rivales, estadios más problemáticos, las peores reglas y más