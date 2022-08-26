This Week on ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes: MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie

  • ICYMI: Yunus Musah and João Félix LaLiga Spotlight Q&A

  • MLS Western Conference Leader LAFC take on No. 2 Austin FC at home, Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC Friday on ESPN & ESPN Deportes

  • LaLiga’s Real Madrid and FC Barcelona exclusively ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Sunday

  • Bundesliga’s No.1 FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday

  • Eredivisie’s No. 1 AFC Ajax and PSV exclusively on ESPN+ Sunday morning

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS Live on ESPN+ must-see matchups this weekend include Austin FC hosting Western Conference leader LAFC at Q2 Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m ET on ESPN (English) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and FC Dallas taking on Real Salt Lake on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+. In the Eastern Conference, New York Red Bulls clash with Inter Miami CF at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN+.

MLS Live on ESPN+ highlights include (all in ET):

LALIGA
LaLiga Matchday 3 offers soccer fans all the action on ESPN+ with all 10 matches this weekend in English and Spanish. Reigning LaLiga champion Real Madrid travel to Estadi Cornellà-El Prat to face RCD Espanyol on Sunday at 4 p.m ET after FC Barcelona hosts Real Valladolid CF at Camp Nou on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Valencia’s Yunus Musah takes on Atletico Madrid’s João Félix on Monday at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. Listen to Musah and Félix’s Q&A  during the first LaLiga Spotlight HERE.

LaLiga Matchday 3 schedule (all in ET):

BUNDESLIGA

Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München take on Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. ET. Borussia Dortmund will look to score against Hertha BSC on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET as Bundesliga Matchday 4 continues on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 4 schedule (all in ET):

  • Saturday
    • 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
    • Hertha BSC vs. Borussia Dortmund | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
    • TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ 
    • RB Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
    • FC Schalke 04 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ 
    • FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish

EREDIVISIE
No. 1 AFC Ajax and No. 3 PSV Eindoven are back in action on Sunday exclusively on ESPN+. Highlights this weekend include:

SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

 

