This Week on ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes: MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie
MLS Western Conference Leader LAFC take on No. 2 Austin FC at home, Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC Friday on ESPN & ESPN Deportes
LaLiga’s Real Madrid and FC Barcelona exclusively ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Sunday
Bundesliga’s No.1 FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday
Eredivisie’s No. 1 AFC Ajax and PSV exclusively on ESPN+ Sunday morning
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS Live on ESPN+ must-see matchups this weekend include Austin FC hosting Western Conference leader LAFC at Q2 Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m ET on ESPN (English) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and FC Dallas taking on Real Salt Lake on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+. In the Eastern Conference, New York Red Bulls clash with Inter Miami CF at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN+.
MLS Live on ESPN+ highlights include (all in ET):
- Friday
- Austin FC vs. LAFC | 8 p.m. on ESPN & ESPN Deportes
- Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 10:30 p.m. on ESPN & ESPN Deportes
- Saturday
- Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC | 7 p.m on ESPN+
- New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF | 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Chicago Fire FC vs. CF Montréal | 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake | 9 p.m. on ESPN+
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Nashville SC | 10 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday
- New England Revolution vs. LA Galaxy | 8 p.m. on ESPN+
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
LALIGA
LaLiga Matchday 3 offers soccer fans all the action on ESPN+ with all 10 matches this weekend in English and Spanish. Reigning LaLiga champion Real Madrid travel to Estadi Cornellà-El Prat to face RCD Espanyol on Sunday at 4 p.m ET after FC Barcelona hosts Real Valladolid CF at Camp Nou on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Valencia’s Yunus Musah takes on Atletico Madrid’s João Félix on Monday at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. Listen to Musah and Félix’s Q&A during the first LaLiga Spotlight HERE.
LaLiga Matchday 3 schedule (all in ET):
- Friday
- Girona vs. Celta de Vigo | 2 p.m. on ESPN+
- Real Betis vs. Osasuna | 4 p.m. on ESPN+
- Saturday
- Elche vs. Real Sociedad | 11:30 a.m on ESPN+
- Rayo Vallecano vs. Mallorca | 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Almeria vs. Sevilla | 4 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday
- Getafe vs. Villarreal | 11:30 a.m on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- FC Barcelona vs. Valladolid | 1:30 p.m on ESPN+
- Espanyol vs. Real Madrid | 4 p.m. on ESPN+
- Monday
- Cadiz vs. Athletic Club | 2 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Valencia vs. Atletico de Madrid | 4 p.m. on ESPN+
BUNDESLIGA
Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München take on Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. ET. Borussia Dortmund will look to score against Hertha BSC on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET as Bundesliga Matchday 4 continues on ESPN+.
Bundesliga Matchday 4 schedule (all in ET):
- Friday
- Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Saturday
-
- 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Hertha BSC vs. Borussia Dortmund | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- RB Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- FC Schalke 04 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Sunday
- 1. FC Köln vs. VfB Stuttgart | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- SV Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt | 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
EREDIVISIE
No. 1 AFC Ajax and No. 3 PSV Eindoven are back in action on Sunday exclusively on ESPN+. Highlights this weekend include:
- Saturday
- Feyenoord vs. FC Emmen | 2 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Sunday
- FC Utrecht vs. Ajax | 6:15 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- SBV Excelsior vs. PSV | 8:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- FC Volendam vs. FC Twente | 8:30am ET on ESPN+
