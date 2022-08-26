This Week on ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes: MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie

ICYMI: Yunus Musah and João Félix LaLiga Spotlight Q&A

MLS Western Conference Leader LAFC take on No. 2 Austin FC at home, Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC Friday on ESPN & ESPN Deportes

LaLiga’s Real Madrid and FC Barcelona exclusively ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Sunday

Bundesliga’s No.1 FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday

Eredivisie’s No. 1 AFC Ajax and PSV exclusively on ESPN+ Sunday morning

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

MLS Live on ESPN+ must-see matchups this weekend include Austin FC hosting Western Conference leader LAFC at Q2 Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m ET on ESPN (English) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and FC Dallas taking on Real Salt Lake on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+. In the Eastern Conference, New York Red Bulls clash with Inter Miami CF at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN+.

MLS Live on ESPN+ highlights include (all in ET):

Sunday New England Revolution vs. LA Galaxy | 8 p.m. on ESPN+



This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

LALIGA

LaLiga Matchday 3 offers soccer fans all the action on ESPN+ with all 10 matches this weekend in English and Spanish. Reigning LaLiga champion Real Madrid travel to Estadi Cornellà-El Prat to face RCD Espanyol on Sunday at 4 p.m ET after FC Barcelona hosts Real Valladolid CF at Camp Nou on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Valencia’s Yunus Musah takes on Atletico Madrid’s João Félix on Monday at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. Listen to Musah and Félix’s Q&A during the first LaLiga Spotlight HERE.

LaLiga Matchday 3 schedule (all in ET):

BUNDESLIGA

Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München take on Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. ET. Borussia Dortmund will look to score against Hertha BSC on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET as Bundesliga Matchday 4 continues on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 4 schedule (all in ET):

Friday Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish



Saturday

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish Hertha BSC vs. Borussia Dortmund | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Augsburg | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ RB Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish FC Schalke 04 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ FC Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish



EREDIVISIE

No. 1 AFC Ajax and No. 3 PSV Eindoven are back in action on Sunday exclusively on ESPN+. Highlights this weekend include:

Saturday Feyenoord vs. FC Emmen | 2 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish



Sunday FC Utrecht vs. Ajax | 6:15 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish SBV Excelsior vs. PSV | 8:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish FC Volendam vs. FC Twente | 8:30am ET on ESPN+



SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL