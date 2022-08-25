Top Rank Presents Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey Junior Welterweight Showdown

Jared Anderson vs. Miljan Rovcanin in Heavyweight Co-Feature
Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo in Special Heavyweight Feature
Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.
ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices
To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank
Two former world champions are set for a high-stakes Oklahoma showdown as Jose “Sniper” Pedraza battles Richard “RC” Commey in the main event on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Both fighters are determined to get back on a winning path, with the Puerto Rican-born Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) chasing his goal of becoming a three-division world champion and Commey (30-4, 27 KOs), one of Ghana’s most accomplished fighters, moving up from the lightweight division with his sights set on winning a second world title.
The eight-round co-feature presents a battle between sensational, rising American prospect Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (11-0,11 KOs) against former Serbian contender Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs), who is making his United States debut.
In a six-round special feature, 22-year-old heavyweight prospect and Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr., (2-0, 2 KOs) will fight 30-year-old Mexican-born Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs) in his U.S. debut.
ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.
Main Card and Prelims (All Times ET)
|10:30 PM
|Main
|Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey
|ESPN
ESPN Deportes
ESPN+
|Co-Feature
|Jared Anderson vs. Miljan Rovcanin
|Special Feature
|Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo
|6:30 PM
|Feature
|Tiger Johnson vs. Harry Gigliotti
|
ESPN+
|Undercard
|Efe Ajagba vs. Jozsef Darmos
|Undercard
|Haven Brady Jr. vs. Manuel Guzman
|Undercard
|Jeremiah Milton vs. Nick Jones
|Undercard
|Kelvin Davis vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves
|Undercard
|Frevian Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Esquivel
|Undercard
|Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Rebollar
|Undercard
|Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Leandro Silva
