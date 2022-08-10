Top Rank Presents Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa in 10-Round Junior Welterweight Showdown

LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, August 13,

at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

Co-Feature Presents Junior Middleweights Zayas and Espadas

Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT.

Teofimo Lopez will make his highly anticipated junior welterweight debut against Pedro “Roca” Campa in the 10-round main event live this Saturday, August 13, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas.

After a shocking defeat against George Kambosos Jr. last November, former unified and lineal lightweight Lopez (16-1,12 KOs) faces 30-year-old puncher Campa (34-1, 23 KOs), who is unbeaten in eight fights dating back to 2017.

In the eight-round co-feature, rising Puerto Rican star Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) faces Elias Espadas (22-4, 15 KOs). One of Top Rank’s standout prospects, the 19-year-old Zayas is continuing his charge towards title contention following a 6-0 breakout year in 2021.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Main Card and Prelims (All Times ET)

10 PM Main Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa ESPN ESPN Deportes ESPN+ Co-Feature Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas 6:40 PM Feature Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Edy Valencia ESPN+ Undercard Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya Undercard Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney Undercard Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes Undercard Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz Undercard Charlie Sheehy vs. Juan Castaneda

