UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill Saturday, August 6, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Santos vs. Hill will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday, August 6, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and Prelims at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Santos vs. Hill at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPNEWS, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a battle between light heavyweights as No. 6 Thiago Santos (22-10) faces No. 10 Jamahal Hill (10-1). Santos is facing a must-win situation as he aims to deliver another signature finish and make his way back into the title picture. Hill is looking to make a run at the light heavyweight division’s best and prove that a new title challenger is on the horizon.

The co-main presents a welterweight bout between No. 6 Vicente Luque (21-8) and No. 13 Geoff Neal (14-4). Luque is seeking a rebound from a decision loss earlier this year and looks to defend his spot in the rankings. Neal is coming off a big win over Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 269 that got him back on track as he aims to climb up the rankings again.

Also on the card, the two winners—one heavyweight and one flyweight—of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes will be crowned and win a UFC contract:

The heavyweight final features Team Peña’s top two selections, Mohammed Usman (8-2) and Zac Pauga (6-0). Usman looks to join his brother, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, on the roster with a big victory, while Pauga aims to keep his undefeated record intact and become the first fighter to knock out Usman.

It is Team Nunes vs. Team Peña in the flyweight finale as Brogan Walker (8-2) faces Juliana Miller (3-1) in a battle that will unveil the sixth woman to earn the title of The Ultimate Fighter. Walker looks for her biggest victory yet by relying on her experience and well-rounded skills while Miller wants to continue defying the odds and add another submission to her record.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside analysts and Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Troy Santiago and Santiago Ponzinibbio will handle all coverage in Spanish.

Fri., 8/5 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Santos vs. Hill ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Santos vs. Hill ESPN+ Sat., 8/6 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Santos vs. Hill (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Santos vs. Hill (Main Card) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) 1 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Santos vs. Hill * ESPN+

*immediately following Main Event.

