ACC Network Announces 2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule
- ACCN to feature more than 100 games, over 60 conference matchups
- Season tips off Monday, Nov. 7 a doubleheader featuring 2022 Final Four teams Duke and North Carolina
- All ACC and Nothing But Net surrounding studio coverage returns for the 2022-23 season
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its slate of men’s college basketball games for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. ACCN will air more than 100 games, including over 60 ACC matchups, during the regular season. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several matchups.
ACCMBB on ACCN Tips Off Monday, Nov. 7
ACCN’s coverage of ACC men’s basketball tips off Monday, Nov. 7 with a doubleheader featuring 2022 NCAA Final Four teams Duke and North Carolina. The Blue Devils, under new head coach Jon Scheyer, open the season against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ET, while the Tar Heels host UNC Wilmington at 9 p.m. in their season opener. ACCN will televise five more games throughout the opening week of the season featuring Louisville and new head coach Kenny Payne, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and reigning ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech, as well as a second appearance by Duke.
Conference play on ACCN begins Friday, Dec. 2, with Pitt hosting NC State at 7 p.m. ACCN will carry three additional conference matchups that weekend including Boston College at Duke (Saturday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m.), Miami at Louisville (Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m.) and North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Dec. 4, 3 p.m.).
ACCN’s conference schedule features 12 weeknight doubleheaders on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and eight Saturday double or tripleheaders until the final buzzer of the regular season sounds.
Nothing But Net and All ACC Studio Coverage
ACCN will once again have surrounding studio coverage of ACC men’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and Saturday’s signature basketball program Nothing But Net with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock breaking down the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.
ACC Teams Ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25
Three teams – No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Duke and No. 18 Virginia – are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll. The Tar Heels, Blue Devils and Cavaliers will combine for 29 appearances on ACCN during the conference season.
2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball on ACCN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Mon, Nov. 7
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville at Duke
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|UNC Wilmington at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, Nov. 9
|9 p.m.
|Bellarmine at Louisville
|ACCN
|Thu, Nov. 10
|6 p.m.
|Lehigh at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Radford at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 11
|6:30 p.m.
|USC Upstate at Duke
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Mon, Nov. 14
|6 p.m.
|Maine at Boston College
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at Virginia
|ACCN
|Tue, Nov. 15
|6 p.m.
|App State at Louisville
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, Nov. 16
|8 p.m.
|Southern Indiana at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Thu, Nov. 17
|8 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 18
|8 p.m.
|Florida at Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 20
|Noon
|JMU at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Mon, Nov. 21
|6:30 p.m.
|Mercer at Florida State
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|Bellarmine at Duke
|ACCN
|Tue, Nov. 22
|6:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|Fairleigh Dickinson at Pitt
|ACCN
|Wed, Nov. 23
|6:30 p.m.
|St. Francis (N.Y.) at Miami
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 25
|6 p.m.
|Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 27
|Noon
|Rhode Island at Boston College
|ACCN
|Fri, Dec. 2
|7 p.m.
|Pitt at NC State
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 3
|4 p.m.
|Boston College at Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 4
|1 p.m.
|Miami at Louisville
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 6
|6 p.m.
|Oakland at Syracuse
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|JMU at Virginia
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 7
|8 p.m.
|Dayton at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 10
|1 p.m.
|Louisville at Florida State
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Sacred Heart at Pitt
|ACCN
|5:30 p.m.
|Maryland-Eastern Shore at Duke
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|Loyola (Ill.) vs Clemson (Atlanta)
|ACCN
|Mon, Dec. 12
|7 p.m.
|Monmouth at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 13
|6:30 p.m.
|Furman at NC State
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|USC Upstate at Florida State
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 14
|7 p.m.
|App State at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 17
|1 p.m.
|Cornell at Syracuse
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|North Florida at Pitt
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 20
|6:30 p.m.
|Duke at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|Virginia at Miami
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 21
|6:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Florida State
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 22
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at NC State
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 27
|7 p.m.
|Jacksonville at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 28
|6 p.m.
|Albany at Virginia
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Vermont at Miami
|ACCN
|Dec. 30 or 31
|TBD
|Boston College at Syracuse
|ESPNU or ACCN
|Dec. 30 or 31
|TBD
|Miami at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Dec. 30 or 31
|TBD
|North Carolina at Pitt
|ACCN
|Dec. 30 or 31
|TBD
|NC State at Clemson
|ESPNU or ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 31
|TBD
|Virginia at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 3
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Boston College
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia at Pitt
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 4
|7 p.m.
|Duke at NC State
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Wake Forest at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 7
|1 p.m.
|Duke at Boston College
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Louisville
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Syracuse at Virginia
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 10
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 11
|7 p.m.
|Pitt at Duke
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Florida State at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 14
|3 p.m.
|Pitt at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Duke at Clemson
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Mon, Jan. 16
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Miami
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 17
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 18
|7 p.m.
|Pitt at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 21
|3 p.m.
|Florida State at Pitt
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|NC State at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 24
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at NC State
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 25
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Pitt
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Louisville at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 28
|1 p.m.
|NC State at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|Duke at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Clemson at Florida State
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 31
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Boston College
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 1
|7 p.m.
|Pitt at North Carolina
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Florida State at NC State
|ACCN
|Sat., Feb. 4
|1 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at NC State
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|Miami at Clemson
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Syracuse at Boston College
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 7
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Pitt
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|NC State at Virginia
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 8
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 11
|5 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Miami
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 14
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Syracuse
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Boston College at Pitt
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 15
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 18
|5 p.m.
|Pitt at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Louisville
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 21
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Pitt
|ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 22
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 25
|5 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pitt
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Tue, Feb. 28
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Virginia
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, March 4
|6 p.m.
|Pitt at Miami
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Clemson
|ACCN
*Schedules are subject to change
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.