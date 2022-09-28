ACC Network Announces 2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

  • ACCN to feature more than 100 games, over 60 conference matchups
  • Season tips off Monday, Nov. 7 a doubleheader featuring 2022 Final Four teams Duke and North Carolina
  • All ACC and Nothing But Net surrounding studio coverage returns for the 2022-23 season

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its slate of men’s college basketball games for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. ACCN will air more than 100 games, including over 60 ACC matchups, during the regular season. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several matchups.

ACCMBB on ACCN Tips Off Monday, Nov. 7

ACCN’s coverage of ACC men’s basketball tips off Monday, Nov. 7 with a doubleheader featuring 2022 NCAA Final Four teams Duke and North Carolina. The Blue Devils, under new head coach Jon Scheyer, open the season against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ET, while the Tar Heels host UNC Wilmington at 9 p.m. in their season opener. ACCN will televise five more games throughout the opening week of the season featuring Louisville and new head coach Kenny Payne, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and reigning ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech, as well as a second appearance by Duke.

Conference play on ACCN begins Friday, Dec. 2, with Pitt hosting NC State at 7 p.m. ACCN will carry three additional conference matchups that weekend including Boston College at Duke (Saturday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m.), Miami at Louisville (Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m.) and North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Dec. 4, 3 p.m.).

ACCN’s conference schedule features 12 weeknight doubleheaders on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and eight Saturday double or tripleheaders until the final buzzer of the regular season sounds.

Nothing But Net and All ACC Studio Coverage

ACCN will once again have surrounding studio coverage of ACC men’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and Saturday’s signature basketball program Nothing But Net with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock breaking down the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

ACC Teams Ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25

Three  teams – No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Duke and No. 18 Virginia – are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll. The Tar Heels, Blue Devils and Cavaliers will combine for 29 appearances on ACCN during the conference season.

 

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Mon, Nov. 7 7 p.m. Jacksonville at Duke ACCN
  9 p.m. UNC Wilmington at North Carolina ACCN
Wed, Nov. 9 9 p.m. Bellarmine at Louisville ACCN
Thu, Nov. 10 6 p.m. Lehigh at Virginia Tech ACCN
  8 p.m. Radford at Notre Dame ACCN
Fri, Nov. 11 6:30 p.m. USC Upstate at Duke ACCN
  8:30 p.m. Georgia at Wake Forest ACCN
Mon, Nov. 14 6 p.m. Maine at Boston College ACCN
  8 p.m. Northern Iowa at Virginia ACCN
Tue, Nov. 15 6 p.m. App State at Louisville ACCN
  8 p.m. Gardner-Webb at North Carolina ACCN
Wed, Nov. 16 8 p.m. Southern Indiana at Notre Dame ACCN
Thu, Nov. 17 8 p.m. Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech ACCN
Fri, Nov. 18 8 p.m. Florida at Florida State ACCN
Sun, Nov. 20 Noon JMU at North Carolina ACCN
Mon, Nov. 21 6:30 p.m. Mercer at Florida State ACCN
  8:30 p.m. Bellarmine at Duke ACCN
Tue, Nov. 22 6:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Notre Dame ACCN
  8:30 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at Pitt ACCN
Wed, Nov. 23 6:30 p.m. St. Francis (N.Y.) at Miami ACCN
  8:30 p.m. South Carolina State at Wake Forest ACCN
Fri, Nov. 25 6 p.m. Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia ACCN
  8 p.m. Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech ACCN
Sun, Nov. 27 Noon Rhode Island at Boston College ACCN
Fri, Dec. 2 7 p.m. Pitt at NC State ACCN
Sat, Dec. 3 4 p.m. Boston College at Duke ACCN
Sun, Dec. 4 1 p.m. Miami at Louisville ACCN
  3 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACCN
Tue, Dec. 6 6 p.m. Oakland at Syracuse ACCN
  8 p.m. JMU at Virginia ACCN
Wed, Dec. 7 8 p.m. Dayton at Virginia Tech ACCN
Sat, Dec. 10 1 p.m. Louisville at Florida State ACCN
  3:30 p.m. Sacred Heart at Pitt ACCN
  5:30 p.m. Maryland-Eastern Shore at Duke ACCN
  7:30 p.m. Loyola (Ill.) vs Clemson (Atlanta) ACCN
Mon, Dec. 12 7 p.m. Monmouth at Syracuse ACCN
Tue, Dec. 13 6:30 p.m. Furman at NC State ACCN
  8:30 p.m. USC Upstate at Florida State ACCN
Wed, Dec. 14 7 p.m. App State at Wake Forest ACCN
Sat, Dec. 17 1 p.m. Cornell at Syracuse ACCN
  3 p.m. North Florida at Pitt ACCN
Tue, Dec. 20 6:30 p.m. Duke at Wake Forest ACCN
  8:30 p.m. Virginia at Miami ACCN
Wed, Dec. 21 6:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ACCN
  8:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Florida State ACCN
Thu, Dec. 22 7 p.m. Louisville at NC State ACCN
Tue, Dec. 27 7 p.m. Jacksonville at Notre Dame ACCN
Wed, Dec. 28 6 p.m. Albany at Virginia ACCN
  8 p.m. Vermont at Miami ACCN
Dec. 30 or 31 TBD Boston College at Syracuse ESPNU or ACCN
Dec. 30 or 31 TBD Miami at Notre Dame ACCN
Dec. 30 or 31 TBD North Carolina at Pitt ACCN
Dec. 30 or 31 TBD NC State at Clemson ESPNU or ACCN
Sat, Dec. 31 TBD Virginia at Georgia Tech ACCN
Tue, Jan. 3 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN
  9 p.m. Virginia at Pitt ACCN
Wed, Jan. 4 7 p.m. Duke at NC State ACCN
  9 p.m. Wake Forest at North Carolina ACCN
Sat, Jan. 7 1 p.m. Duke at Boston College ACCN
  3 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville ACCN
  5 p.m. Syracuse at Virginia ACCN
Tue, Jan. 10 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Notre Dame ACCN
Wed, Jan. 11 7 p.m. Pitt at Duke ACCN
  9 p.m. Florida State at Wake Forest ACCN
Sat, Jan. 14 3 p.m. Pitt at Georgia Tech ACCN
  5 p.m. Duke at Clemson ACCN
  7 p.m. Notre Dame at Syracuse ACCN
Mon, Jan. 16 7 p.m. Syracuse at Miami ACCN
Tue, Jan. 17 7 p.m. NC State at Georgia Tech ACCN
Wed, Jan. 18 7 p.m. Pitt at Louisville ACCN
Sat, Jan. 21 3 p.m. Florida State at Pitt ACCN
  5 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ACCN
Tue, Jan. 24 7 p.m. Notre Dame at NC State ACCN
  9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ACCN
Wed, Jan. 25 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Pitt ACCN
  9 p.m. Louisville at Boston College ACCN
Sat, Jan. 28 1 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest ACCN
  3 p.m. Duke at Georgia Tech ACCN
  5 p.m. Clemson at Florida State ACCN
  7 p.m. Syracuse at Virginia Tech ACCN
Tue, Jan. 31 7 p.m. Clemson at Boston College ACCN
Wed, Feb. 1 7 p.m. Pitt at North Carolina ACCN
  9 p.m. Florida State at NC State ACCN
Sat., Feb. 4 1 p.m. Georgia Tech at NC State ACCN
  3 p.m. Miami at Clemson ACCN
  5 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College ACCN
Tue, Feb. 7 7 p.m. Louisville at Pitt ACCN
  9 p.m. NC State at Virginia ACCN
Wed, Feb. 8 7 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech ACCN
Sat, Feb. 11 5 p.m. Georgia Tech at Wake Forest ACCN
  7 p.m. Louisville at Miami ACCN
Tue, Feb. 14 7 p.m. NC State at Syracuse ACCN
  9 p.m. Boston College at Pitt ACCN
Wed, Feb. 15 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech ACCN
Sat, Feb. 18 5 p.m. Pitt at Virginia Tech ACCN
  7 p.m. Clemson at Louisville ACCN
Tue, Feb. 21 7 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN
  7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Pitt ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN
Wed, Feb. 22 7 p.m. Syracuse at Clemson ACCN
Sat, Feb. 25 5 p.m. Syracuse at Pitt ACCN
  7 p.m. Notre Dame at Wake Forest ACCN
Tue, Feb. 28 7 p.m. Clemson at Virginia ACCN
  9 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville ACCN
Sat, March 4 6 p.m. Pitt at Miami ACCN
  8 p.m. Notre Dame at Clemson ACCN

*Schedules are subject to change

 

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast ConferenceACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

