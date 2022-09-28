ACC Network Announces 2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule

ACCN to feature more than 100 games, over 60 conference matchups

Season tips off Monday, Nov. 7 a doubleheader featuring 2022 Final Four teams Duke and North Carolina

All ACC and Nothing But Net surrounding studio coverage returns for the 2022-23 season

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its slate of men’s college basketball games for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. ACCN will air more than 100 games, including over 60 ACC matchups, during the regular season. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several matchups.

ACCMBB on ACCN Tips Off Monday, Nov. 7

ACCN’s coverage of ACC men’s basketball tips off Monday, Nov. 7 with a doubleheader featuring 2022 NCAA Final Four teams Duke and North Carolina. The Blue Devils, under new head coach Jon Scheyer, open the season against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ET, while the Tar Heels host UNC Wilmington at 9 p.m. in their season opener. ACCN will televise five more games throughout the opening week of the season featuring Louisville and new head coach Kenny Payne, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and reigning ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech, as well as a second appearance by Duke.

Conference play on ACCN begins Friday, Dec. 2, with Pitt hosting NC State at 7 p.m. ACCN will carry three additional conference matchups that weekend including Boston College at Duke (Saturday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m.), Miami at Louisville (Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m.) and North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Dec. 4, 3 p.m.).

ACCN’s conference schedule features 12 weeknight doubleheaders on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and eight Saturday double or tripleheaders until the final buzzer of the regular season sounds.

Nothing But Net and All ACC Studio Coverage

ACCN will once again have surrounding studio coverage of ACC men’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and Saturday’s signature basketball program Nothing But Net with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock breaking down the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

ACC Teams Ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25

Three teams – No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Duke and No. 18 Virginia – are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll. The Tar Heels, Blue Devils and Cavaliers will combine for 29 appearances on ACCN during the conference season.

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon, Nov. 7 7 p.m. Jacksonville at Duke ACCN 9 p.m. UNC Wilmington at North Carolina ACCN Wed, Nov. 9 9 p.m. Bellarmine at Louisville ACCN Thu, Nov. 10 6 p.m. Lehigh at Virginia Tech ACCN 8 p.m. Radford at Notre Dame ACCN Fri, Nov. 11 6:30 p.m. USC Upstate at Duke ACCN 8:30 p.m. Georgia at Wake Forest ACCN Mon, Nov. 14 6 p.m. Maine at Boston College ACCN 8 p.m. Northern Iowa at Virginia ACCN Tue, Nov. 15 6 p.m. App State at Louisville ACCN 8 p.m. Gardner-Webb at North Carolina ACCN Wed, Nov. 16 8 p.m. Southern Indiana at Notre Dame ACCN Thu, Nov. 17 8 p.m. Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech ACCN Fri, Nov. 18 8 p.m. Florida at Florida State ACCN Sun, Nov. 20 Noon JMU at North Carolina ACCN Mon, Nov. 21 6:30 p.m. Mercer at Florida State ACCN 8:30 p.m. Bellarmine at Duke ACCN Tue, Nov. 22 6:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Notre Dame ACCN 8:30 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at Pitt ACCN Wed, Nov. 23 6:30 p.m. St. Francis (N.Y.) at Miami ACCN 8:30 p.m. South Carolina State at Wake Forest ACCN Fri, Nov. 25 6 p.m. Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia ACCN 8 p.m. Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, Nov. 27 Noon Rhode Island at Boston College ACCN Fri, Dec. 2 7 p.m. Pitt at NC State ACCN Sat, Dec. 3 4 p.m. Boston College at Duke ACCN Sun, Dec. 4 1 p.m. Miami at Louisville ACCN 3 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACCN Tue, Dec. 6 6 p.m. Oakland at Syracuse ACCN 8 p.m. JMU at Virginia ACCN Wed, Dec. 7 8 p.m. Dayton at Virginia Tech ACCN Sat, Dec. 10 1 p.m. Louisville at Florida State ACCN 3:30 p.m. Sacred Heart at Pitt ACCN 5:30 p.m. Maryland-Eastern Shore at Duke ACCN 7:30 p.m. Loyola (Ill.) vs Clemson (Atlanta) ACCN Mon, Dec. 12 7 p.m. Monmouth at Syracuse ACCN Tue, Dec. 13 6:30 p.m. Furman at NC State ACCN 8:30 p.m. USC Upstate at Florida State ACCN Wed, Dec. 14 7 p.m. App State at Wake Forest ACCN Sat, Dec. 17 1 p.m. Cornell at Syracuse ACCN 3 p.m. North Florida at Pitt ACCN Tue, Dec. 20 6:30 p.m. Duke at Wake Forest ACCN 8:30 p.m. Virginia at Miami ACCN Wed, Dec. 21 6:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ACCN 8:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Florida State ACCN Thu, Dec. 22 7 p.m. Louisville at NC State ACCN Tue, Dec. 27 7 p.m. Jacksonville at Notre Dame ACCN Wed, Dec. 28 6 p.m. Albany at Virginia ACCN 8 p.m. Vermont at Miami ACCN Dec. 30 or 31 TBD Boston College at Syracuse ESPNU or ACCN Dec. 30 or 31 TBD Miami at Notre Dame ACCN Dec. 30 or 31 TBD North Carolina at Pitt ACCN Dec. 30 or 31 TBD NC State at Clemson ESPNU or ACCN Sat, Dec. 31 TBD Virginia at Georgia Tech ACCN Tue, Jan. 3 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College ACCN 9 p.m. Virginia at Pitt ACCN Wed, Jan. 4 7 p.m. Duke at NC State ACCN 9 p.m. Wake Forest at North Carolina ACCN Sat, Jan. 7 1 p.m. Duke at Boston College ACCN 3 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville ACCN 5 p.m. Syracuse at Virginia ACCN Tue, Jan. 10 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Notre Dame ACCN Wed, Jan. 11 7 p.m. Pitt at Duke ACCN 9 p.m. Florida State at Wake Forest ACCN Sat, Jan. 14 3 p.m. Pitt at Georgia Tech ACCN 5 p.m. Duke at Clemson ACCN 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Syracuse ACCN Mon, Jan. 16 7 p.m. Syracuse at Miami ACCN Tue, Jan. 17 7 p.m. NC State at Georgia Tech ACCN Wed, Jan. 18 7 p.m. Pitt at Louisville ACCN Sat, Jan. 21 3 p.m. Florida State at Pitt ACCN 5 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ACCN Tue, Jan. 24 7 p.m. Notre Dame at NC State ACCN 9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson ACCN Wed, Jan. 25 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Pitt ACCN 9 p.m. Louisville at Boston College ACCN Sat, Jan. 28 1 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest ACCN 3 p.m. Duke at Georgia Tech ACCN 5 p.m. Clemson at Florida State ACCN 7 p.m. Syracuse at Virginia Tech ACCN Tue, Jan. 31 7 p.m. Clemson at Boston College ACCN Wed, Feb. 1 7 p.m. Pitt at North Carolina ACCN 9 p.m. Florida State at NC State ACCN Sat., Feb. 4 1 p.m. Georgia Tech at NC State ACCN 3 p.m. Miami at Clemson ACCN 5 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College ACCN Tue, Feb. 7 7 p.m. Louisville at Pitt ACCN 9 p.m. NC State at Virginia ACCN Wed, Feb. 8 7 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech ACCN Sat, Feb. 11 5 p.m. Georgia Tech at Wake Forest ACCN 7 p.m. Louisville at Miami ACCN Tue, Feb. 14 7 p.m. NC State at Syracuse ACCN 9 p.m. Boston College at Pitt ACCN Wed, Feb. 15 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech ACCN Sat, Feb. 18 5 p.m. Pitt at Virginia Tech ACCN 7 p.m. Clemson at Louisville ACCN Tue, Feb. 21 7 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Pitt ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU or ACCN Wed, Feb. 22 7 p.m. Syracuse at Clemson ACCN Sat, Feb. 25 5 p.m. Syracuse at Pitt ACCN 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Wake Forest ACCN Tue, Feb. 28 7 p.m. Clemson at Virginia ACCN 9 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville ACCN Sat, March 4 6 p.m. Pitt at Miami ACCN 8 p.m. Notre Dame at Clemson ACCN

*Schedules are subject to change

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.