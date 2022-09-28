ACC Network Unveils 2022-23 Regular-Season Women’s Basketball Schedule
- ACCN to carry 70 regular-season games and more than 50 conference matchups
- For the first time, ACCN will exclusively carry the first four rounds of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
- Thursday doubleheaders, Sunday tripleheaders highlight the 2022-23 slate
- ACC/Big Ten Challenge games set for December
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its entire 2022-23 women’s basketball regular-season television slate Wednesday. ACCN will air 70 regular-season games, including more than 50 conference matchups, 10 Thursday night doubleheaders and eight Sunday tripleheaders for the upcoming season. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several matchups throughout the season.
ACCWBB on ACCN Tips Off Monday, Nov. 7
ACCN’s coverage of ACC women’s basketball tips off Monday, Nov. 7 with 2022 NCAA Final Four participant Louisville hosting Cincinnati at 5 p.m. ET. ACCN’s first Sunday doubleheader features Virginia and new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton facing Wake Forest and its new leader Megan Gebbia at 2 p.m. to mark the first conference game of the season, while Boston College hosts Ohio State at 4 p.m.
Conference play on ACCN hits a high gear on Sunday, Dec. 18 with the first of three quadruple headers of the ACC season featuring Wake Forest at Syracuse (noon), Louisville hosting Pitt (2 p.m.), Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (4 p.m.) and Clemson facing NC State (6 p.m.).
ACC/Big Ten Challenge
ACCN will feature five ACC/Big Ten Challenge games this season on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec. 1. Day one of the Challenge features a doubleheader with Pitt hosting Illinois at 5 p.m., and Louisville facing Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. The action continues Dec. 1 with a tripleheader with Duke taking on Northwestern at 5 p.m., Virginia Tech matching up with Nebraska at 7 p.m., and Miami hosting Michigan at 9 p.m.
ACCN to Televise Preliminary Rounds of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
In addition to the 70 regular-season games, ACCN will exclusively carry the first four rounds of the 2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time, live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., March 1-5. The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2 on Sunday, March 5. All 14 games of the Tournament will be available on ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.
Studio Coverage
ACCN will once again have surrounding studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature Nothing But Net “Ladies Night” coverage on Thursdays with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Kelly Gramlich and Muffet McGraw offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league. ACCN will offer Nothing But Net: Women’s Basketball Season Preview on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m.
ACC Teams Ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25
Five women’s teams – No. 7 Louisville, No. 8 NC State, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 11 Virginia Tech and No. 13 North Carolina are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll. These five teams will make a combined 43 appearances on ACCN in the upcoming season.
Additional games on ESPN Networks will be announced in the coming weeks.
2022-23 ACC Women’s Basketball on ACC Network
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Mon, Nov. 7
|5 p.m.
|Cincinnati at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 13
|2 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Virginia
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Ohio State at Boston College
|ACCN
|Thu, Nov. 17
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 20
|2 p.m.
|Georgia at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Ball State at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 27
|2 p.m.
|ECU at Virginia
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Wed, Nov. 30
|5 p.m.
|Illinois at Pitt
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|Ohio State at Louisville
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 1
|5 p.m.
|Northwestern at Duke
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Nebraska at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Michigan at Miami
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 7
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 11
|Noon
|Ball State at Pitt
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|South Florida at NC State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Florida at Miami
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 15
|6 p.m.
|Presbyterian at Florida State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Davidson at NC State
|ACCN
|Sun, Dec. 18
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Syracuse
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Louisville at Pitt
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at NC State
|ACCN
|Thu, Dec. 29
|6 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Miami
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Duke at NC State
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 1
|Noon
|Boston College at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|UNC at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 5
|6 p.m.
|Pitt at Syracuse
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 8
|Noon
|Florida State at Boston College
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Pitt at Louisville
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Notre Dame at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 12
|6 p.m.
|NC State at Florida State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Miami at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 15
|Noon
|Boston College at Virginia
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Syracuse
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Duke at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 19
|6 p.m.
|Miami at NC State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Duke at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 22
|Noon
|Syracuse at Duke
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Virginia at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan. 26
|6 p.m.
|Louisville at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 29
|Noon
|Louisville at Syracuse
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Duke at Florida State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|North Carolina at Clemson
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 2
|6 p.m.
|Pitt at Duke
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|NC State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 5
|Noon
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Virginia at Pitt
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 9
|6 p.m.
|Pitt at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|NC State at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 12
|Noon
|Boston College at North Carolina
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Syracuse at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Louisville
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 16
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse at Florida State
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|North Carolina at NC State
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 19
|Noon
|Louisville at Boston College
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Florida State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Wake Forest at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 23
|6 p.m.
|Miami at Louisville
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|NC State at Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Feb. 26
|Noon
|Virginia at Miami
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Clemson
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
*Schedules are subject to change
