ACC Network Unveils 2022-23 Regular-Season Women’s Basketball Schedule

ACCN to carry 70 regular-season games and more than 50 conference matchups

For the first time, ACCN will exclusively carry the first four rounds of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Thursday doubleheaders, Sunday tripleheaders highlight the 2022-23 slate

ACC/Big Ten Challenge games set for December

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, unveiled its entire 2022-23 women’s basketball regular-season television slate Wednesday. ACCN will air 70 regular-season games, including more than 50 conference matchups, 10 Thursday night doubleheaders and eight Sunday tripleheaders for the upcoming season. In addition, ACCNX, ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will stream several matchups throughout the season.

ACCWBB on ACCN Tips Off Monday, Nov. 7

ACCN’s coverage of ACC women’s basketball tips off Monday, Nov. 7 with 2022 NCAA Final Four participant Louisville hosting Cincinnati at 5 p.m. ET. ACCN’s first Sunday doubleheader features Virginia and new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton facing Wake Forest and its new leader Megan Gebbia at 2 p.m. to mark the first conference game of the season, while Boston College hosts Ohio State at 4 p.m.

Conference play on ACCN hits a high gear on Sunday, Dec. 18 with the first of three quadruple headers of the ACC season featuring Wake Forest at Syracuse (noon), Louisville hosting Pitt (2 p.m.), Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (4 p.m.) and Clemson facing NC State (6 p.m.).

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

ACCN will feature five ACC/Big Ten Challenge games this season on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec. 1. Day one of the Challenge features a doubleheader with Pitt hosting Illinois at 5 p.m., and Louisville facing Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. The action continues Dec. 1 with a tripleheader with Duke taking on Northwestern at 5 p.m., Virginia Tech matching up with Nebraska at 7 p.m., and Miami hosting Michigan at 9 p.m.

ACCN to Televise Preliminary Rounds of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

In addition to the 70 regular-season games, ACCN will exclusively carry the first four rounds of the 2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time, live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., March 1-5. The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2 on Sunday, March 5. All 14 games of the Tournament will be available on ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

Studio Coverage

ACCN will once again have surrounding studio coverage of ACC women’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature Nothing But Net “Ladies Night” coverage on Thursdays with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Kelly Gramlich and Muffet McGraw offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league. ACCN will offer Nothing But Net: Women’s Basketball Season Preview on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m.

ACC Teams Ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25

Five women’s teams – No. 7 Louisville, No. 8 NC State, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 11 Virginia Tech and No. 13 North Carolina are ranked in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 poll. These five teams will make a combined 43 appearances on ACCN in the upcoming season.

Additional games on ESPN Networks will be announced in the coming weeks.

2022-23 ACC Women’s Basketball on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon, Nov. 7 5 p.m. Cincinnati at Louisville ACCN Sun, Nov. 13 2 p.m. Wake Forest at Virginia ACCN 4 p.m. Ohio State at Boston College ACCN Thu, Nov. 17 6 p.m. South Carolina at Clemson ACCN Sun, Nov. 20 2 p.m. Georgia at Georgia Tech ACCN 4 p.m. Ball State at Notre Dame ACCN Sun, Nov. 27 2 p.m. ECU at Virginia ACCN 4 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest ACCN Wed, Nov. 30 5 p.m. Illinois at Pitt ACCN 7:30 p.m. Ohio State at Louisville ACCN Thu, Dec. 1 5 p.m. Northwestern at Duke ACCN 7 p.m. Nebraska at Virginia Tech ACCN 9 p.m. Michigan at Miami ACCN Wed, Dec. 7 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ACCN Sun, Dec. 11 Noon Ball State at Pitt ACCN 2 p.m. South Florida at NC State ACCN 4 p.m. Florida at Miami ACCN Thu, Dec. 15 6 p.m. Presbyterian at Florida State ACCN 8 p.m. Davidson at NC State ACCN Sun, Dec. 18 Noon Wake Forest at Syracuse ACCN 2 p.m. Louisville at Pitt ACCN 4 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia Tech ACCN 6 p.m. Clemson at NC State ACCN Thu, Dec. 29 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Miami ACCN 8 p.m. Duke at NC State ACCN Sun, Jan. 1 Noon Boston College at Notre Dame ACCN 2 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson ACCN 4 p.m. UNC at Virginia Tech ACCN Thu, Jan. 5 6 p.m. Pitt at Syracuse ACCN 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville ACCN Sun, Jan. 8 Noon Florida State at Boston College ACCN 2 p.m. Pitt at Louisville ACCN 4 p.m. Notre Dame at North Carolina ACCN Thu, Jan. 12 6 p.m. NC State at Florida State ACCN 8 p.m. Miami at Georgia Tech ACCN Sun, Jan. 15 Noon Boston College at Virginia ACCN 2 p.m. Notre Dame at Syracuse ACCN 4 p.m. Duke at Georgia Tech ACCN Thu, Jan. 19 6 p.m. Miami at NC State ACCN 8 p.m. Duke at North Carolina ACCN Sun, Jan. 22 Noon Syracuse at Duke ACCN 2 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame ACCN 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at North Carolina ACCN Thu, Jan. 26 6 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest ACCN 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Duke ACCN Sun, Jan. 29 Noon Louisville at Syracuse ACCN 2 p.m. Duke at Florida State ACCN 4 p.m. North Carolina at Clemson ACCN 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia ACCN Thu, Feb. 2 6 p.m. Pitt at Duke ACCN 8 p.m. NC State at Georgia Tech ACCN Sun, Feb. 5 Noon Georgia Tech at Miami ACCN 2 p.m. Virginia at Pitt ACCN 4 p.m. Clemson at Wake Forest ACCN Thu, Feb. 9 6 p.m. Pitt at Notre Dame ACCN 8 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest ACCN Sun, Feb. 12 Noon Boston College at North Carolina ACCN 2 p.m. Florida State at Virginia Tech ACCN 4 p.m. Syracuse at Notre Dame ACCN 6 p.m. Clemson at Louisville ACCN Thu, Feb. 16 6 p.m. Syracuse at Florida State ACCN 8 p.m. North Carolina at NC State ACCN Sun, Feb. 19 Noon Louisville at Boston College ACCN 2 p.m. Georgia Tech at Florida State ACCN 4 p.m. Wake Forest at North Carolina ACCN Thu, Feb. 23 6 p.m. Miami at Louisville ACCN 8 p.m. NC State at Duke ACCN Sun, Feb. 26 Noon Virginia at Miami ACCN 2 p.m. Florida State at Clemson ACCN 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech ACCN

*Schedules are subject to change



About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.