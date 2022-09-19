ACCN’s ACC Huddle, ACC PM and In Play Heads to Tallahassee for ACC Primetime Football Between Boston College and Florida State

ACC Network (ACCN) will take its signature studio programs ACC Huddle, ACC PM and In Play on the road this weekend and travel to Tallahassee, Fla., for the Week 4 ACC Primetime Football matchup between Boston College and Florida State.

ACC Huddle, with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac LainEJ Manuel and Mark Richt, will be live Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. –  noon ET at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, and will have coverage throughout the day along with a primetime show from 6:30-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action.

Additionally, ACCN’s weekday afternoon studio shows – In Play and ACC PM – will also be live from Florida State’s campus on Friday. In Play and ACC PM will originate from demo field at ACCN’s fan activation footprint on Legacy Walk between Heritage Tower and Doak S. Campbell Stadium beginning at 3 p.m.

ACCN Football Programming Schedule – Sept. 23 – 24

Date Time Program/Game Location
Friday, Sept. 23 3 – 3:30 p.m. In Play

Jordan Cornette, EJ Manuel

 Demo field set at Legacy Walk activation
  4 – 6 p.m. ACC PM

Mark Packer, Tre Boston, Taylor Tannebaum

 Demo field set at Legacy Walk activation
Saturday, Sept. 24 11 a.m. – noon ACC Huddle

Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel Mark Richt

 Doak S. Campbell Stadium
  Noon Rhode Island at No. 24 Pitt

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

 Pittsburgh, Pa.
  3:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris

 Miami Gardens, Fla.
  6:30 – 8 p.m. ACC Huddle

Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel Mark Richt

 Doak S. Campbell Stadium
  8 p.m. Boston College at Florida State

Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

 Doak S. Campbell Stadium

 

