Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 8 Tuesday Exclusively on ESPN+

Dana White’s Contender Series, Presented by ZipRecruiter, continues exclusively on ESPN+ tomorrow, September 13 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On episode seven four of the night’s winners were awarded contracts, and with only three episodes left, there are more contenders ready for their shot into the UFC. Tuesday’s main event features a Bantamweight bout between Farid Basharat (8-0) and Allan Begosso (7-1). Basharat is ready to take on a big win and follow the steps of his brother UFC’s Javid Basharat while Begosso looks to showcase his abilities as he gets one step closer to his ultimate dream of becoming a UFC fighter.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Eight Fights:

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Mario Sousa

Lightweight: Malik Lewis vs. Trevor Peek Women’s Strawweight: Bruna Brasil vs. Marnic Mann

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening through September 27 exclusively on ESPN+. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

The series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez. Within the past two years, Alex Perez has challenged for UFC men’s flyweight title and Taila Santos took a shot at the women’s flyweight belt. Also, Jamahal Hill continues to climb the rankings. In all, 156 fighters have earned UFC contracts on the show, and over a dozen are now in the promotion’s rankings.

