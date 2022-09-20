Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 9 Tuesday Exclusively on ESPN+

Season Six Continues Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas

Dana White’s Contender Series, Presented by ZipRecruiter, continues exclusively on ESPN+ today, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The season continues to deliver strong performances as five more fighters secured contracts last week. With only two episodes left, more contenders take a step into the cage this week for their shot into the UFC. Tuesday’s main event features a middleweight clash between Leon Aliu (10-1) and Brunno Ferreira (8-0). Aliu is on a two-fight winning streak and is ready to bring his game to Las Vegas and show why he didn’t give up MMA. Ferreira is a three-time Brazilian national champion in judo who turned into a professional MMA fighter in 2019 and has earned all eight of his victories by stoppage.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Nine Fights:

Middleweight Featured: Leon Aliu vs. Brunno Ferreira

Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Mando Gutierrez

Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Josh Wick

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening through September 27 exclusively on ESPN+. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

The series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez. Within the past two years, Alex Perez has challenged for UFC men’s flyweight title and Taila Santos took a shot at the women’s flyweight belt. Also, Jamahal Hill continues to climb the rankings. In all, 156 fighters have earned UFC contracts on the show, and over a dozen are now in the promotion’s rankings.

