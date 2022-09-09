ESPN and The Walt Disney Company: An Overview of 2022 NFL Programming

ESPN provides fans complete NFL coverage throughout the season, highlighted by more than eight hours of NFL dedicated-programming every Monday and a marquee showdown on Monday Night Football (8 p.m. ET). After ESPN’s morning and mid-day programming sets the table, NFL Rewind (3 p.m.), NFL Live (4 p.m.), and Monday Night Countdown (6 p.m.) provides fans analysis and recaps of Sundays games and previews Monday Night Football. Following the game, SportsCenter with SVP (approx. 11:30 p.m.) provides fans the complete recap of the action.

Monday Night Football – More Games Than Ever Before

Monday Night Football, with its primary home on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, will be simulcast on both ABC and ESPN+ in Weeks 1, 3, 15, 17, and for the Super Wild Card Monday night game. In Week 18, ABC and ESPN+ also simulcast ESPN’s Saturday Doubleheader.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the NFL’s longest current booth pairing and Pro Football Hall of Fame members, are the new voices of Monday Night Football. Lisa Salters returns for her 11th season on the series, the most in MNF’s history. John Parry is welcomed back as the franchise’s officiating analyst.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air 10 Monday Night Football alternate presentations for the second consecutive season, continuing the extensive relationship between The Walt Disney Company and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. The alternate telecast airs on ESPN2 with multiple weeks also on ESPN+.

On ESPN Deportes, play-by-play voice Eduardo Varela leads commentary with analyst Pablo Viruega and reporter John Sutcliffe. New this year, Rebeca Landa will join multiple telecasts as play by play announcer. ESPN Deportes’ telecast will also include an additional sideline reporter with Katia Castorena and Rebeca Landa sharing the duties throughout the season along with Sebastian Martinez–Christensen.

In Weeks 2, 8, and 18, ESPN will produce two NFL games. In those weeks, Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge will also call a game, beginning with Tennessee at Buffalo (Sept. 19). The group will be in London for the first ESPN+ exclusive NFL game between Denver and Jacksonville (October 30).

During MNF halftimes on ESPN and ESPN2, Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland and Adam Schefter will share NFL news and first-half reactions, while Chris Berman returns with “The Fastest Three Minutes” of NFL highlights.

Monday Night Football on ESPN is available to authenticated cable subscribers on ESPN.com and the ESPN App on mobile and TV-connected streaming devices, as well as on phone and tablet devices with NFL+. Fans in the U.S. access ESPN+ on ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com and on the ESPN App on mobile and TV-connected devices.

More on ESPN’s Monday Shows

Monday Night Countdown added analyst Robert Griffin III, joining Booger McFarland, Steve Young. Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter and host Suzy Kolber. New analyst Larry Fitzgerald and returning analyst Alex Smith will also join multiple weeks.

NFL Rewind will feature analyst Jeff Saturday and Damien Woody, along with host Wendi Nix. NFL Live features host Laura Rutledge alongside analysts Ryan Clark, Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, and Marcus Spears.

Monday Tailgate streams on ESPN’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts, as well as the ESPN App and ESPN.com (7:30-8 p.m.) Each week, Skubie Mageza, Daniel Dopp, Erin Kate Dolan, Luis Miguel Echegaray, and Jason Fitz will reflect on all of Sunday’s NFL action and preview the Monday Night Football matchup.

SportsCenter with SVP will feature immediate analysis of Monday Night Football, with Ryan Clark in studio.

Sunday NFL Countdown, Fantasy Football Now, and NFL Primetime Highlight Sunday NFL Programming

Sunday NFL Countdown, airing from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on ESPN each Sunday, features Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, and Rex Ryan, along with host Sam Ponder. NFL senior insider Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter provide all the news. Reporters will be stationed at key NFL games for live reports.

Fantasy Football Now airs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN2 on Sundays with Field Yates, Stephania Bell, Mike Clay, and Damien Woody. The show will have weekly contributions from Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, NFL analyst Louis Riddick, Daniel Dopp, and Liz Loza as well as live segments with NFL reporters at games. Note: In Week 1, the show begins on ESPNNEWS

NFL Primetime, the classic NFL studio highlight show, is every Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Hosted by Chris Berman with Booger McFarland, the iconic show will recap the day’s games with highlights and in-depth analysis.

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (11:30 p.m. or midnight) will also recap the games, with NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck providing a quarterback’s take on the day’s games.

NFL Matchup Begins Weekend Programming

NFL Matchup will premiere every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on ESPN2 and then be available on demand on ESPN+ shortly after it airs. On Sundays, NFL Matchup will air on ESPN (typically at 4 a.m. & 6:30 a.m.) to kick off the network’s Sunday programming during the NFL season.

Additional Highlights:

ESPN+: Throughout the 2022 NFL season, fans subscribed to ESPN+ will have access to more NFL content than ever before, including Monday Night Football and Wild Card Playoff games, live studio shows, on-demand original programming, premium articles on ESPN.com, and the first-ever live NFL game streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, fans subscribed to ESPN+ will have access to more NFL content than ever before, including Monday Night Football and Wild Card Playoff games, live studio shows, on-demand original programming, premium articles on ESPN.com, and the first-ever live NFL game streaming exclusively on ESPN+. ESPN Radio: Three former NFL players – Keyshawn Johnson, Bart Scott and Chris Canty – host daily talk shows on the ESPN Radio Network, and NFL conversation dominates the airwaves not only in the fall but also all year long. In addition to the 22 hours of live talk show programming per day, ESPN Radio also broadcasts more than 25 NFL out-of-market games on Sunday afternoons.

Three former NFL players – Keyshawn Johnson, Bart Scott and Chris Canty – host daily talk shows on the ESPN Radio Network, and NFL conversation dominates the airwaves not only in the fall but also all year long. In addition to the 22 hours of live talk show programming per day, ESPN Radio also broadcasts more than 25 NFL out-of-market games on Sunday afternoons. Collaboration with Artist Marshmello: ESPN has teamed with GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping artist Marshmello for a season-long collaboration, which included the artist creating a remix of the ‘Heavy Action’ theme song, which debuts in Week 1. Additionally, Marshmello will periodically provide the soundtrack to weekly promotional spots for Monday Night Football during the season, becoming the fourth music curator for the NFL on ESPN. The network’s Ready for Football campaign has also rolled out.

NFL Nation: Kicking off its 10th NFL season and housed on ESPN.com and the ESPN App, NFL Nation is the go-to spot for up-to-date news on all 32 teams. NFL Nation reporters provide news and analysis year-round across ESPN.com, ESPN television shows, ESPN Radio, ESPN+ and social media platforms.

Andscape: Senior NFL Writer Jason Reid– author of Rise of the Black Quarterback: What it Means for America – headlines a team of journalists and editors behind Andscape’s season-long look at diversity in coaching and executive ranks in the NFL.

