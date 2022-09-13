ESPN Announces Time and Network Updates for Feast Week Men’s and Women’s College Basketball Events  

College Basketball - Men'sCollege Basketball - Women's

ESPN Announces Time and Network Updates for Feast Week Men’s and Women’s College Basketball Events  

Schedule updates to 2022 ESPN Events Invitational, Men’s PKI, Phil Knight Legacy and Women’s Phil Knight Legacy events

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski 10 hours ago

ESPN has announced multiple game times and network updates to the following 2022 Feast Week men’s and women’s college basketball events – ESPN Events Invitational, Men’s PKI, Phil Knight Legacy and Women’s Phil Knight Legacy events. The full men’s Battle 4 Atlantis schedule has also been set.

Complete and updated event schedules are included below. Commentators for Feast Week events will be announced in the coming weeks.

2022 ESPN Events Invitational

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thu, Nov. 24 11 a.m. Florida State vs Siena ESPN2
  1:30 p.m. Mississippi at Stanford ESPNU
  5 p.m. Oklahoma vs Nebraska ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Memphis vs Seton Hall ESPNEWS
Fri, Nov. 25 11 a.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2
  1:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPNEWS
  5:30 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPNEWS
  8 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2
Sun, Nov. 27 11 a.m. Fifth Place Game ESPNU
  1:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN
  5 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNEWS

 

2022 PKI (Men)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Arena
Thu, Nov. 24 1 p.m. North Carolina vs. Portland ESPN Moda Center
  3:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. Villanova ESPN2 Moda Center
  8 p.m. Connecticut vs. Oregon ESPN2 Moda Center
  10:30 p.m. Alabama vs. Michigan State ESPN Moda Center
Fri, Nov. 25 3 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  5:30 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  9:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sat, Nov. 26 12 a.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sun, Nov. 27 3:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  10 p.m. Championship Game ESPN Moda Center
  TBD Seventh Place Game TBD Chiles Center
  TBD Fifth Place Game TBD Chiles Center

 

2022 Phil Knight Legacy (Men)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Arena
Thu, Nov. 24 3 p.m. Duke vs. Oregon State ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  5:30 p.m. Florida vs. Xavier ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  10 p.m. Purdue vs. West Virginia ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Fri, Nov. 25 12:30 a.m. Portland State vs. Gonzaga ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  3:30 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN Moda Center
  6 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU Moda Center
  9 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPNEWS Moda Center
  11:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN Moda Center
Sun, Nov. 27 3:30 p.m. Championship Game ABC Moda Center
  7:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN Veterans Memorial Coliseum
TBD Seventh Place Game TBD Chiles Center
TBD Fifth Place Game TBD Chiles Center

 

2022 PKI (Women)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Arena
Thu, Nov. 24 5 p.m. North Carolina vs. Oregon ESPNU Chiles Center
  7:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. Michigan State ESPNU Chiles Center
Sun, Nov. 27 1 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  7:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2 Moda Center

 

2022 Phil Knight Legacy (Women)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Arena
Fri, Nov. 25 6 p.m. UConn vs. Duke ESPN2 or ESPNU Chiles Center
  8:30 p.m. Iowa vs. Oregon State ESPNU Chiles Center
Sun, Nov. 27 1 p.m. Championship Game ABC Moda Center
  10 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2 Veterans Memorial Coliseum

 

2022 Battle 4 Atlantis (Men)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wed, Nov. 23 Noon NC State vs Kansas ESPN
  2:30 p.m. Dayton vs Wisconsin ESPN or ESPN2
  5 p.m. BYU vs USC ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. Butler vs Tennessee ESPN2
Thu, Nov. 24 11 a.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN
  1:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2
  4 p.m. Consolation #1 ESPNEWS
  6:30 p.m. Consolation #2 ESPN3
Fri, Nov. 25 1 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN
  10 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPN2

 

-30-

Tags
Photo of Amy Ufnowski

Amy Ufnowski

Back to top button
Close