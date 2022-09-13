College Basketball - Men'sCollege Basketball - Women's
ESPN Announces Time and Network Updates for Feast Week Men’s and Women’s College Basketball Events
Schedule updates to 2022 ESPN Events Invitational, Men’s PKI, Phil Knight Legacy and Women’s Phil Knight Legacy events
ESPN has announced multiple game times and network updates to the following 2022 Feast Week men’s and women’s college basketball events – ESPN Events Invitational, Men’s PKI, Phil Knight Legacy and Women’s Phil Knight Legacy events. The full men’s Battle 4 Atlantis schedule has also been set.
Complete and updated event schedules are included below. Commentators for Feast Week events will be announced in the coming weeks.
2022 ESPN Events Invitational
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, Nov. 24
|11 a.m.
|Florida State vs Siena
|ESPN2
|1:30 p.m.
|Mississippi at Stanford
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Oklahoma vs Nebraska
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis vs Seton Hall
|ESPNEWS
|Fri, Nov. 25
|11 a.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2
|1:30 p.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|Consolation Game #2
|ESPNEWS
|8 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|Sun, Nov. 27
|11 a.m.
|Fifth Place Game
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Seventh Place Game
|ESPNEWS
2022 PKI (Men)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Arena
|Thu, Nov. 24
|1 p.m.
|North Carolina vs. Portland
|ESPN
|Moda Center
|3:30 p.m.
|Iowa State vs. Villanova
|ESPN2
|Moda Center
|8 p.m.
|Connecticut vs. Oregon
|ESPN2
|Moda Center
|10:30 p.m.
|Alabama vs. Michigan State
|ESPN
|Moda Center
|Fri, Nov. 25
|3 p.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPN2
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|5:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|9:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Sat, Nov. 26
|12 a.m.
|Consolation Game #2
|ESPN2
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Sun, Nov. 27
|3:30 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|10 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN
|Moda Center
|TBD
|Seventh Place Game
|TBD
|Chiles Center
|TBD
|Fifth Place Game
|TBD
|Chiles Center
2022 Phil Knight Legacy (Men)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Arena
|Thu, Nov. 24
|3 p.m.
|Duke vs. Oregon State
|ESPN
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|5:30 p.m.
|Florida vs. Xavier
|ESPN2
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|10 p.m.
|Purdue vs. West Virginia
|ESPN2
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Fri, Nov. 25
|12:30 a.m.
|Portland State vs. Gonzaga
|ESPN
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|3:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|Moda Center
|6 p.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Moda Center
|9 p.m.
|Consolation Game #2
|ESPNEWS
|Moda Center
|11:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN
|Moda Center
|Sun, Nov. 27
|3:30 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ABC
|Moda Center
|7:30 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|TBD
|Seventh Place Game
|TBD
|Chiles Center
|TBD
|Fifth Place Game
|TBD
|Chiles Center
2022 PKI (Women)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Arena
|Thu, Nov. 24
|5 p.m.
|North Carolina vs. Oregon
|ESPNU
|Chiles Center
|7:30 p.m.
|Iowa State vs. Michigan State
|ESPNU
|Chiles Center
|Sun, Nov. 27
|1 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN2
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|7:30 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN2
|Moda Center
2022 Phil Knight Legacy (Women)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Arena
|Fri, Nov. 25
|6 p.m.
|UConn vs. Duke
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Chiles Center
|8:30 p.m.
|Iowa vs. Oregon State
|ESPNU
|Chiles Center
|Sun, Nov. 27
|1 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ABC
|Moda Center
|10 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN2
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2022 Battle 4 Atlantis (Men)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, Nov. 23
|Noon
|NC State vs Kansas
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Dayton vs Wisconsin
|ESPN or ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|BYU vs USC
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Butler vs Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Thu, Nov. 24
|11 a.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Consolation #1
|ESPNEWS
|6:30 p.m.
|Consolation #2
|ESPN3
|Fri, Nov. 25
|1 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Seventh Place Game
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Fifth Place Game
|ESPN2
