ESPN Hires Executive Susie Piotrkowski as Vice President, espnW

ESPN has hired Susie Piotrkowski as Vice President, espnW. In her new role, she will help drive the future vision for the espnW portfolio, including the new W. Studios group. Piotrkowski will lead the further development, creation and execution of espnW content, amplifying the espnW voice across ESPN platforms, working closely with ESPN Content, Marketing, Programming, Corp Strategy and DMED. She will be based in Boston, reporting to Mark Walker, head of Sports Business Development & Innovation.

Said Piotrkowski: “What an incredible privilege to work in women’s sports at such an important time. I enter this role inspired by those who created espnW, largely women who established its foundation at a time when very few recognized women’s sports as a viable business opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited to call those trailblazers colleagues and I am incredibly motivated in continuing to push progress forward at ESPN. Women’s sports to the moon!”

Piotrkowski joins ESPN from Octagon, where she was head of Women’s Team Sports. In her role, she was charged with leading athlete, league, and brand clients on identifying, securing, and amplifying growth opportunities across the women’s sports and entertainment landscapes.

“ESPN’s commitment to women’s sports is unwavering, and Susie’s extensive experience leading its growth across various landscapes make her the perfect addition to the leadership team at espnW,” said Walker. “We are delighted to welcome her to the team and eager to see her further expand the espnW brand.”

“We are thrilled to bring Susie onto our team with her leadership and passion, as we continue to drive our commitment to women, storytelling and women’s sports. Working closely with Rachel Epstein, Vice President, espnW Marketing and Female Audience Expansion, we now have greater firepower and ability to drive change and growth,” added Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN.

Prior to joining Octagon, Piotrkowski served as Vice President of Sponsorship Sales for the National Women’s Soccer League. In her career, she has prioritized the creation of industry-defining systemic change within women’s sport, with an emphasis on equity, opportunity, infrastructure growth and further developing a platform for which women’s sports is deserving. In 2022, Piotrkowski was named to Sports Business Journal’s Power Players in Women’s Sports list.

Piotrkowski is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire where she majored in Political Science and earned a dual minor in Business and Sports Studies. While at UNH, Piotrkowski played Division I Lacrosse. She now resides in Boston, MA with her wife and daughter.