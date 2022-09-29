ESPN Re-Signs MMA Insider Brett Okamoto in Multiyear Contract

ESPN has re-signed MMA insider Brett Okamoto to a new, multi-year contract that extends his tenure as a contributor across all ESPN platforms.

In the new agreement Okamoto, who joined ESPN in 2010, will continue to serve as an MMA breaking news reporter, feature writer and analyst, and host ESPN’s Best Bets on YouTube. He will also continue to appear as the regular insider on UFC live event Pre- and Post-Shows across ESPN’s video platforms and interview top MMA stars for features across linear and digital platforms, including SportsCenter and YouTube.

Said Okamoto: “I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to continue covering the most exciting sport in the world for what I consider to be the best sports platform in the world. It’s hard to believe I’ve been at ESPN for more than 10 years, and I can honestly say I love what I’m doing and how we’re covering MMA more than ever. Thank you to ESPN, to fans of our coverage, and most of all, to the athletes who allow me to help share their stories.”

Added Nate Ravitz, ESPN senior vice president, digital content: “Brett continues to make exceptional contributions to our MMA coverage. For over a decade, he has consistently provided the unique access and insight that fans want and become a signature part of our combat sports coverage along the way. He is a remarkable journalist and we are thrilled to have him continue to call ESPN home for more years to come.”

Okamoto graduated from Colorado State University and lives in Las Vegas, the capital of the MMA world. Before joining the company, he covered the sport for the Las Vegas Sun.

