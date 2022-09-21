ESPN Showcases “Best of Federer” Programming in Primetime on Tuesday, September 27 on ESPN2

With the retirement of Roger Federer, one of tennis’ greatest champions, ESPN will honor him by treating fans to some of the greatest moments of his career. At 41 years old, Federer has played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. ESPN will showcase several of those career highlights in primetime on Tuesday, September 27, on ESPN2.

Also available on demand on ESPN+ is the “Best of Roger Federer” collection featuring some of his most memorable Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open matches from the past.

ESPN2 Presents “The Best of Federer” Tuesday, September 27

Time (ET) Show Highlights 6:00 PM- 9:00 PM 2017 Australian Open, Men’s Final Federer vs. Nadal- a five set classic leading Federer to his 18th major title 9:00 PM-12:00 AM 2007 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final With this win Federer equaled Björn Borg’s Open Era record of five consecutive Wimbledon titles 12:00 AM – 2:00 AM 2006 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final Federer successfully defended his title for a 4th consecutive year, and the first of three years in succession that Federer and Nadal would meet in the final of Wimbledon

