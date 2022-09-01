September 1, 2022

ESPN Signs NHL Writer Ryan S. Clark to Multi-year Deal Ahead of 2022-23 NHL Season

ESPN has hired award-winning journalist Ryan S. Clark as its newest National Hockey League writer ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season. He starts in his new role with the ESPN digital team today.

A versatile journalist with more than 20 years of experience, Clark comes to ESPN from The Athletic, where he was a national NHL writer and Seattle Kraken beat reporter. Prior to that, he was The Athletic’s Colorado Avalanche beat writer based out of Denver.



“There is no denying ESPN’s growing commitment to hockey,” said Clark. “Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski have had a tremendous impact on NHL coverage since they arrived at ESPN, and the arrival of Kristen Shilton adds to the high quality. I’m extremely humbled to be joining this powerhouse team at such an iconic institution. Also, it’s ESPN — you don’t say ‘no’ to that.”

Cristina Daglas, ESPN executive editor, ESPN.com, added: “Ryan Clark has established himself as a national reporter and innovative storyteller in the hockey space. He will bring those skills to our ever-growing NHL coverage across our many platforms. We are thrilled to welcome him to the ESPN team.”

Prior to joining ESPN and his work at The Athletic, Clark worked in newsrooms at the Tacoma News Tribune and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He started his journalism career at 16 years old after first being published at 13.

Clark earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Maine and resides in Seattle.

– 30 –

Media Contacts:

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670