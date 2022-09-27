ESPN Sunday Night Baseball on September 25 – Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – Draws its Second-Largest Audience of Season

Up 47 Percent vs. Last Year’s Comparable Red Sox vs. Yankees Game

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell on September 25 – the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 2-0 – delivered its second-largest audience of the season, according to Nielsen.

The game across the ESPN and ESPN2 telecasts averaged 2,203,000 viewers prior to the rain delay, peaking with 2,770,000 viewers in the 7:45-8 p.m. ET quarter hour during Aaron Judge’s at bat.

It is the most-watched September edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell since September 26, 2010 – also a Yankees vs. Red Sox game, which averaged 2,630,000 viewers.

Additionally, viewership was up 47 percent from last year’s comparable Red Sox vs. Yankees game telecast.

The KayRod Cast on ESPN2 contributed an average of 243,000 viewers, making it the third-most watched KayRod Cast of the season.

Viewership for the September 25 game only trails the Red Sox vs. Yankees matchup on April 10, which averaged 2,487,000 viewers.

The season finale of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell airs October 2, at 7 p.m. as the New York Mets visit the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves in a matchup of significant MLB Wild Card Series implications. The 2022 MLB Wild Card Series airs exclusively on ESPN platforms, beginning Friday, October 7.

