ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Heads to Austin, Texas, for Week 2 and its 424th Road Show

College football’s premier pregame show travels to the University of Texas for the eighth time

Pat McAfee makes his debut as a new GameDay analyst

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is back on the road for Week 2 as the premier college football pregame show travels to Austin, Texas, ahead of the No. 1-ranked Alabama at Texas matchup on Saturday, Sept. 10. The show will air from 9 a.m. – noon ET, originating from the LBJ Lawn before finishing the show inside DKR Texas Memorial Stadium.

College GameDay is making its eighth trip to Austin, but only the second stop since the start of the 2010 season. The most recent University of Texas show was in 2019 before the Longhorn’s game with LSU.

Rece Davis leads the show in his eighth season as host and is joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and David Pollack and reporters Jen Lada, Gene Wojciechowski and newcomer Jess Sims. Senior research producer Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and college football insider Pete Thamel round out the GameDay crew for the season.

Pat McAfee will join GameDay for the first time in Austin as part of his new multi-year agreement with ESPN. Now a full-time analyst, the former All-Pro NFL punter and college football All-American at West Virginia previously made appearances with Gameday in 2019 and 2020.

Features & Highlights

The Saban Stamp – Alabama’s Nick Saban isn’t the GOAT by accident. He finds value in head coaches who have been fired, and they often find a new head coaching job after spending time in what one former member of the Alabama staff calls, “The Nick Saban Witness Protection Program.” ( Gene Wojciechowski )

– Alabama’s Nick Saban isn’t the GOAT by accident. He finds value in head coaches who have been fired, and they often find a new head coaching job after spending time in what one former member of the Alabama staff calls, “The Nick Saban Witness Protection Program.” ( ) Caleb Williams Conversation – The new Trojans quarterback discusses his decision to follow Lincoln Riley to USC, what he learned throughout that process, where his competitiveness comes from and why he loves to be doubted. ( Holly Rowe )

– The new Trojans quarterback discusses his decision to follow Lincoln Riley to USC, what he learned throughout that process, where his competitiveness comes from and why he loves to be doubted. ( ) Catching Up with Quinn Ewers – The highly-touted Texas quarterback who transferred from Ohio State discusses his first season for the Longhorns and the challenge of facing Alabama in just his second start. ( Pete Thamel )

The highly-touted Texas quarterback who transferred from Ohio State discusses his first season for the Longhorns and the challenge of facing Alabama in just his second start. ( ) What If? – A special feature takes a look at the last time Alabama and Texas met – at the Rose Bowl with the 2009 National Championship on the line. The question that has persisted ever since: what if Colt McCoy didn’t get hurt?

Surprise guests will make appearances throughout the show including Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman who will join the show live, mic’d up from the field during pregame.

Additional guests will be announced ahead of Saturday’s show on ESPN PR’s Twitter and College GameDay’s Twitter.

ESPN will help fans beat the heat at the College GameDay site on the LBJ Lawn in Austin with a 25-foot misting tent and mini sunscreen bottles that will be handed out throughout the show time, along with special GameDay t-shirts.

Corso’s Count

Lee Corso is 6-1 in headgear picks in Austin, losing only a 2006 game where he incorrectly picked the Longhorns to beat Ohio State

is 6-1 in headgear picks in Austin, losing only a 2006 game where he incorrectly picked the Longhorns to beat Ohio State This is just the fourth time GameDay has been to the site of a home underdog by at least 20 points

The largest underdog winner for a Corso pick was Texas in 1999 when the Longhorns beat Nebraska as a nine-point underdog

This is the 53rd time College GameDay has originated from the site of an Alabama game, second only to Week 1 host Ohio State

Corso is 21-10 when putting on Alabama headgear and 7-5 when donning Texas headgear. Lee is 3-3 when picking against Texas

ESPN’s Expanded Digital Coverage

ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Live, is back for the 2022-23 season every Saturday this fall. Co-hosts Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. will be live from Austin on Sept. 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The show is available across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

