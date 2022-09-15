ESPN’s “Somos” (We Are) Returns with Slate of Dedicated Content to Commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month

Today, Thursday, September 15, marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, and ESPN kicks off a full slate of dedicated original content and special pieces built around their theme “Somos” to commemorate the influence of Latinos in sports. The special content will be featured across ESPN’s linear and digital properties in English and Spanish.

This year’s content will center around MLB and the music influence Latinos bring to the league, the Latin players of the WNBA, UFC’s biggest Latin names, Latin athletes that have become legends in specific U.S. territories and a special look into the most influential Latin athletes in the country.

“We celebrate the contributions the Hispanic community has made in the world of sports everyday across our content and platforms,” said Freddy Rolón, Senior Vice President of Programming and Planning. “This month-long “Somos” initiative is part of our continued commitment to present content that genuinely portrays ESPN’s diverse audience while highlighting specific stories that not only celebrate the influence of Latino athletes but also showcase what Hispanics and the rest of the U.S. population already enjoy in unison.”

Highlights include:

The Face of Latin Sports / El Rostro Latino del Deporte (Sept. 15-Oct. 11): The FiveThirtyEight team created a formula to discover the 15 most influential Latino athletes in the U.S.

The list will be highlighted through special video features on each athlete airing on weekdays across SportsCenter on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The athletes featured include: Canelo Álvarez Nate Díaz Ryan García Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Chicharito Hernández Francisco Lindor Jorge Masvidal Leo Messi Brandon Moreno Neymar Amanda Nunes Sergio Pérez Julianna Peña Amanda Serrano Karl Anthony Towns

Special content around these athletes will also be available on com and ESPNDeportes.com including extended pieces on Canelo Alvarez and combat sports, Leo Messi, Checo Perez and NBA Dominican player.

The State of the Latin Players in the WNBA (Sept. 15- Oct. 13): a series of stories and interviews that highlight the past, present and future of the Latin athletes in WNBA. The stories will be published on ESPN.com and ESPNDeportes.com throughout the month. Some of the athletes and content featured include:

The Latina players at the WNBA

A two-part interview with Rebecca Lobo, first Latino player in WNBA.

A two-part interview with Evina Westbrook, first Mexican American player in WNBA.

Terri Acosta, first Hispanic physical trainer in WNBA.

Opinion piece. WNBA needs to have more ethnic diversity.

Katie Benzan, first Dominican American player in WNBA.

Who will be the next Latina stars in WNBA?

The Music of the MLB Latin Players (Sept. 22): A package of three stories on ESPN.com and ESPNDeportes.com exploring the tunes that influence the Latin players in the Major Leagues, and highlighting the meaning, importance and joy that these baseball players have for music.

A behind-the-scenes look into 10 top Latin players and their love for music: their walk-up songs, and other music that accompanies them during their life between stadiums and trips. The bilingual piece features Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Alejandro Kirk, Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Aroldis Chapman, Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, Yuli Gurriel, Edwin Díaz and, Albert Pujols.

Clubhouse DJ’s – on this piece ESPN Deportes’ Enrique Rojas reveals who are the athletes that play music in the MLB clubhouses and set the beat for the teams before and after games.

Interview with Orlando Cepeda: The first player who brought a vinyl record player to an MLB locker room – an interview with the legendary Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda who talks about his love for music and his idea to take a turntable to the locker room.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 29 and Oct. 6): a UFC-produced special featuring some of the biggest Latino names in MMA to air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. UFC Ultimate Knockouts continues its celebration of Hispanic and Latin heritage by bringing you a collection of the best knockouts. See Cub Swanson, Julia Avila, Irene Aldana, Brandon Moreno, and more. The episode, UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month, will air on Thursday, September 29 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Thursday, October 6 (8 p.m. ET), on ESPN2. The shows will also air on ESPN Deportes Sept 29 at 8pm ET, October 1 at 5pm ET and re-air October 4 at 9:30 p.m. and October 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Latin Sport Territories in the U.S. (Oct. 3 and Oct. 7): Some Latin athletes are symbols of the areas in the U.S. where they became legends. In a two-part story, ESPN highlights 10 of the top athletes who are the prodigal sons in their territories. The pieces will be available on ESPN.com and ESPNDeportes.com. The athletes featured include:

Julio César Chávez/Canelo (Las Vegas/California)

Roberto Clemente (Pittsburgh/ Pennsylvania)

Miguel Cotto (Manhattan/New York)

Manu Ginóbili (Texas/San Antonio)

Minnie Miñoso (Illinois/Chicago)

Albert Pujols (St. Louis/Missouri)

David Ortiz (Boston/Massachusetts)

Mariano Rivera (Bronx/New York)

Fernando Valenzuela (California/Los Angeles)

Mexican National Soccer Team (the entire country)

The MLB Milestones are Latinx (Oct. 15): Enrique Rojas breaks down some of the most acclaimed milestones in MLB that have been achieved by Latino players. The story will be published on ESPN.com and ESPNDeportes.com.

ESPN+MÁS: the year-round section on ESPN+ that elevates stories and content for, and about, Latin athletes, fans and communities, will debut two new features during the month:

The Real Deal: Amanda Serrano (Sept. 15) – The rise of The Real Deal, from fighting in the ballroom and being underpaid and underpromoted to headlining a historic card at MSG.

The rise of The Real Deal, from fighting in the ballroom and being underpaid and underpromoted to headlining a historic card at MSG. Mario Cristobal (Sept. 28) – A profile of University of Miami’s head football coach as he returns to lead a new version of his hometown college team.

Additional Video Content: Throughout the month-long celebration, ESPN and ESPN Deportes’ SportsCenter will also feature these videos:

MMA Canelo Style – Canelo Alvarez evolution and rise to the top of the pound for pound ranking has created a following among MMA fighters who look to emulate the Mexican boxer inside the cage.

– Canelo Alvarez evolution and rise to the top of the pound for pound ranking has created a following among MMA fighters who look to emulate the Mexican boxer inside the cage. The Real Deal: Amanda Serrano Feature – The rise of The Real Deal, from fighting in ballroom and being underpaid and underpromoted, to headlining a historic card at MSG.

– The rise of The Real Deal, from fighting in ballroom and being underpaid and underpromoted, to headlining a historic card at MSG. Mario Cristobal Profile – A profile on University of Miami’s Head Football Coach as he returns to Miami to lead a new version of his hometown college team.

– A profile on University of Miami’s Head Football Coach as he returns to Miami to lead a new version of his hometown college team. Jaime Jarrín – A look back at the memorable 63-year career of the Dodger’s Spanish play-by-play radio voice as it’s coming to an end.

– A look back at the memorable 63-year career of the Dodger’s Spanish play-by-play radio voice as it’s coming to an end. History of Latin Americans in LaLiga’s El Clásico – An Explainer piece on the impact Latin Americans have had on LaLiga’s El Clásico as it nears it 250th

###

15 de septiembre del 2022

La iniciativa “Somos” de ESPN regresa con una completa programación de contenido dedicado en conmemoración del Mes de la Herencia Hispana

El día de hoy, jueves 15 de septiembre, marca el comienzo del Mes de la Herencia Hispana. Con tal motivo, ESPN da comienzo a una programación completa con contenido original y artículos especiales basados en su concepto “Somos”, para conmemorar la influencia de los latinos en el mundo de los deportes. El contenido especial se presentará en las distintas plataformas digitales y lineales de ESPN en inglés y español.

El contenido de este año se centrará en la MLB y la influencia musical que los latinos aportan a la liga, las jugadoras latinas de la WNBA, los nombres latinos más importantes en UFC, los atletas latinos legendarios en territorios específicos de Estados Unidos y una mirada especial a los atletas latinos más influyentes del país.

“Todos los días celebramos en nuestro contenido y plataformas las contribuciones que la comunidad hispana ha realizado en el mundo de los deportes”, señala Freddy Rolón, vicepresidente sénior de programación y planificación. “La iniciativa ‘Somos’ de un mes de duración es parte de nuestro compromiso continuo de presentar contenido que verdaderamente represente la diversidad de la audiencia de ESPN, y a la vez destaque historias específicas que no solo celebran la influencia de los deportistas latinos, sino que también exponen lo que los hispanos y el resto de la población de EE. UU. ya disfrutan al unísono”.

Entre el contenido destacado se incluye:

The Face of Latin Sports/El Rostro Latino del Deporte (15 de septiembre al 11 de octubre): el equipo de FiveThirtyEight creó una fórmula para descubrir los 15 atletas latinos más influyentes en EE. UU.

La lista aparecerá en SportsCenter en ESPN e ESPN Deportes en una serie especial de videos sobre cada deportista que se transmitirá los días de semana. Entre los atletas destacados se incluyen: Canelo Álvarez Nate Díaz Ryan García Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Chicharito Hernández Francisco Lindor Jorge Masvidal Leo Messi Brandon Moreno Neymar Amanda Nunes Sergio Pérez Julianna Peña Amanda Serrano Karl Anthony Towns

También habrá contenido especial sobre estos atletas en ESPN.com e ESPNDeportes.com, incluyendo material más extenso sobre Canelo Álvarez y los deportes de combate, Leo Messi, Checo Perez y los jugadores dominicanos de la NBA.

La situación de las jugadoras latinas de la WNBA (15 de septiembre al 13 de octubre): una serie de historias y entrevistas centrada en el pasado, el presente y el futuro de las basquetbolistas latinas en la WNBA. Las historias se publicarán en ESPN.com e ESPNDeportes.com durante todo el mes. Entre las jugadoras y el contenido que se presentará, se incluye:

Las jugadoras latinas en la WNBA.

Una entrevista en dos partes con Rebecca Lobo, la primera jugadora latina en la WNBA.

Una entrevista en dos partes con Evina Westbrook, la primera jugadora méxico-americana en la WNBA.

Terri Acosta, la primera entrenadora física hispana en la WNBA.

Artículo de opinión: la WNBA necesita más diversidad étnica.

Katie Benzan, la primera jugadora domínico-americana en la WNBA.

¿Quiénes serán las próximas estrellas latinas en la WNBA?

La música de los jugadores latinos de la MLB (22 de septiembre): una entrega de tres historias en ESPN.com e ESPNDeportes.com que explora las canciones que influencian a los jugadores latinos en las Grandes Ligas y resalta la alegría, el significado y la importancia que la música tiene para estos jugadores de béisbol.

Una mirada detrás de escena a 10 de los principales jugadores latinos y su amor por la música: las canciones con las que entran al campo de juego y otros ritmos que los acompañan durante su vida entre los estadios y los viajes. Este programa bilingüe incluye a Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Alejandro Kirk, Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Aroldis Chapman, Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, Yuli Gurriel, Edwin Díaz y Albert Pujols.

Clubhouse DJ’s: en este programa, Enrique Rojas, de ESPN Deportes, revela quiénes son los beisbolistas que ponen música en las sedes de los clubes de la MLB y marcan el ritmo para los equipos antes y después de los partidos.

Entrevista con Orlando Cepeda: el primer jugador que llevó un tocadiscos para vinilos a un vestuario de la MLB. Una entrevista con el legendario integrante del Salón de la Fama Orlando Cepeda, quien nos cuenta sobre su amor por la música y su idea de llevar un giradiscos al vestuario.

Los mejores nocauts del UFC: Mes de la Herencia Hispana (29 de septiembre y 6 de octubre): un programa especial producido por UFC; incluirá algunos de los nombres latinos más destacados de MMA y se transmitirá en ESPN2 e ESPN Deportes. Los mejores nocauts del UFC continúa su celebración de la herencia hispana y latina trayéndote esta colección de los mejores nocauts. Verás a Cub Swanson, Julia Avila, Irene Aldana, Brandon Moreno y muchos más.

Los territorios deportivos de los latinos en EE. UU. (3 de octubre y 7 de octubre): algunos deportistas latinos son símbolos de las regiones estadounidenses donde sus nombres ya son legendarios. En una historia en dos partes, ESPN destaca a 10 de los deportistas principales que son los hijos pródigos en sus territorios. Este contenido estará disponible en ESPN.com e ESPNDeportes.com. Entre los deportistas destacados se incluyen:

Julio César Chávez/Canelo (Las Vegas/California)

Roberto Clemente (Pittsburgh/Pensilvania)

Miguel Cotto (Manhattan/Nueva York)

Manu Ginóbili (Texas/San Antonio)

Minnie Miñoso (Illinois/Chicago)

Albert Pujols (St. Louis/Misuri)

David Ortiz (Boston/Massachusetts)

Mariano Rivera (Bronx/Nueva York)

Fernando Valenzuela (California/Los Ángeles)

La selección nacional de fútbol de México (todo el país)

Los hitos de la MLB son latinos (15 de octubre): Enrique Rojas analiza algunos de los hitos más aclamados en la MLB obtenidos por jugadores latinos. Esta historia se publicará en ESPN.com e ESPNDeportes.com.

ESPN+MÁS: la sección disponible todo el año en ESPN+ que destaca historias y contenido para y sobre comunidades, fans y atletas latinos estrenará dos nuevas presentaciones durante el mes:

The Real Deal: Amanda Serrano (15 de septiembre): el ascenso de The Real Deal, desde pelear en el Ballroom por poca paga y poca promoción hasta encabezar una cartelera histórica en el Madison Square Garden.

el ascenso de The Real Deal, desde pelear en el Ballroom por poca paga y poca promoción hasta encabezar una cartelera histórica en el Madison Square Garden. Mario Cristobal (28 de septiembre): un especial sobre el entrenador principal de fútbol americano de la Universidad de Miami, a su regreso para liderar una nueva versión del equipo universitario de su ciudad natal.

Contenido adicional: durante la celebración de un mes de duración, SportsCenter de ESPN e ESPN Deportes también presentará los siguientes videos:

MMA Canelo Style: la evolución y el ascenso de Canelo Álvarez a la cima de la clasificación libra por libra creó seguidores entre los peleadores de MMA, que desean emular al boxeador mexicano en la jaula.

la evolución y el ascenso de Canelo Álvarez a la cima de la clasificación libra por libra creó seguidores entre los peleadores de MMA, que desean emular al boxeador mexicano en la jaula. The Real Deal: presentación especial sobre Amanda Serrano: el ascenso de The Real Deal, desde pelear en el Ballroom por poca paga y poca promoción hasta encabezar una cartelera histórica en el Madison Square Garden.

el ascenso de The Real Deal, desde pelear en el Ballroom por poca paga y poca promoción hasta encabezar una cartelera histórica en el Madison Square Garden. Especial sobre Mario Cristobal: un especial sobre el entrenador principal de fútbol americano de la Universidad de Miami, a su regreso para liderar una nueva versión del equipo universitario de su ciudad natal.

un especial sobre el entrenador principal de fútbol americano de la Universidad de Miami, a su regreso para liderar una nueva versión del equipo universitario de su ciudad natal. Jaime Jarrín: un recorrido por los memorables 63 años de carrera de la voz radial de los Dodgers jugada a jugada a medida que se acerca a su ciclo final.

un recorrido por los memorables 63 años de carrera de la voz radial de los Dodgers jugada a jugada a medida que se acerca a su ciclo final. La historia de los latinoamericanos en El Clásico de LaLiga: un programa que explica el impacto ejercido por los latinoamericanos en El Clásico de LaLiga, al aproximarse a su edición 250.

###