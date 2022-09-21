Exclusively on ESPN+: Live Coverage of Featured Groups at LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

ESPN+ will stream an exclusive Featured Groups feed of the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., September 23-25. One feed will showcase the complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on each tournament day.

Featured Groups in Arkansas will include 12 LPGA Tour winners in 2022, 14 Solheim Cup players and 10 major champions.

Featured Groups | Friday, September 23

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Sagstrom/Khang/O’Toole | 9 a.m. ET

Madelene Sagstrom – No. 30 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 17 in the Race to CME Globe standings, LPGA Tour winner, two-time European Solheim Cup Team member, 2020 Tokyo Olympian

Megan Khang – No. 26 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 20 in the Race to CME Globe standings, two-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member

Ryann O’Toole – No. 56 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 40 in the Race to CME Globe standings, LPGA Tour winner, 2011 U.S. Solheim Cup Team member

Reto/Thitikul/Alex | 9:11 a.m. ET

Paula Reto – No. 58 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 31 in the Race to CME Globe standings, 2022 Rolex First-Time Winner, 2016 Rio Olympian

Atthaya Thitikul – 2022 Rookie, No. 5 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 7 in the Race to CME Globe standings, 2022 Rolex First-Time Winner

Marina Alex – One win in 2022 season, No. 32 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 24 in the Race to CME Globe standings, two-time LPGA Tour winner, 2019 U.S. Solheim Cup Team member

Lopez/Lewis/Kupcho | 2:22 p.m. ET

Gaby Lopez – One win in 2022 season, No. 37 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 25 in the Race to CME Globe standings, three-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time Olympian

Stacy Lewis – 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup captain, No. 103 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and former World No. 1, No. 54 in the Race to CME Globe standings, two-time major champion, 13-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time Rolex Player of the Year, four-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member, 2016 Rio Olympian

Jennifer Kupcho – Three wins in 2022 season, No. 11 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 4 in Race to CME Globe, 2022 Chevron Championship winner, 2022 Rolex First-Time Winner, 2021 U.S. Solheim Cup Team member

Lee/J. Korda/Kang | 2:33 p.m. ET

Minjee Lee – Two wins in 2022 season, No. 3 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 1 in the Race to CME Globe standings, two-time major champion, eight-time LPGA Tour winner, 2020 Tokyo Olympian

Jessica Korda – No. 13 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 26 in the Race to CME Globe standings, six-time LPGA Tour winner, three-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member, 2020 Tokyo Olympian

Danielle Kang – No. 21 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 21 in the Race to CME Globe standings, 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner, six-time LPGA Tour winner, three-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member, 2020 Tokyo Olympian

Featured Groups | Saturday, September 24

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Nordqvist/Ryu/Hull | 9 a.m. ET

Anna Nordqvist – No. 28 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 56 in the Race to CME Globe standings, three-time major champion, nine-time LPGA Tour winner, seven-time European Solheim Cup Team member, 2023 European Solheim Team Vice Captain, two-time Olympian

So Yeon Ryu – No. 53 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and former World No. 1, No. 91 in the Race to CME Globe standings, two-time major champion, six-time LPGA Tour winner,

Charley Hull – No. 35 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 37 in the Race to CME Globe standings, LPGA Tour winner, five-time European Solheim Cup Team member, 2016 Rio Olympian

Stark/S.Y. Kim/A. Lee | 9:11 a.m. ET

Maja Stark – One win in 2022 season, 2022 LPGA Tour Rookie, No. 45 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 50 in the Race to CME Globe standings, 2022 Rolex First-Time Winner

Sei Young Kim – No. 12 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 39 in the Race to CME Globe standings, 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner, 12-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time Olympian

Andrea Lee – One win in 2022 season, No. 54 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 18 in the Race to CME Globe standings, 2022 Rolex First-Time Winner, Epson Tour winner, former No. 1 world-ranked amateur

Hataoka/Thompson/Salas | 2:22 p.m. ET

Nasa Hataoka – One win in 2022 season, No. 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 8 in the Race to CME Globe standings, six-time LPGA Tour winner, 2020 Tokyo Olympian

Lexi Thompson – No. 7 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 9 in the Race to CME Globe standings, 2014 Chevron Championship winner, 11-time LPGA Tour winner, five-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member, two-time Olympian

Lizette Salas – One win in 2022 season, No. 55 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 45 in the Race to the CME Globe standings, two-time LPGA Tour winner, five-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member

Korda/L. Ko/Ewing | 2:33 p.m. ET

Nelly Korda – No. 2 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 22 in the Race to CME Globe standings, 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner, seven-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist

Lydia Ko – One win in 2022 season, No. 4 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and former World No. 1, No. 3 in the Race to CME Globe standings, 17-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major champion, two-time Olympic medalist

Ally Ewing – One win in 2022 season, No. 31 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 34 in the Race to CME Globe, three-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member

ESPN+ coverage of Sunday’s final round will follow a similar schedule, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

Featured Groups coverage will be hosted by Ryan Burr with analyst Gail Graham, with Amy Rogers and Chantel McCabe providing reports and live player interviews.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on ESPN+, along with the Kroger Queen City Championship earlier this month, marks the return of live coverage of the LPGA Tour to an ESPN platform for the first time since 2018.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Epson Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and gamechangers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and golfchannel.com, and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

