Final Episode of Dana White’s Contender Series Tuesday Exclusively on ESPN+

Season Six Wraps Up this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from UFC APEX in Las Vegas

Dana White’s Contender Series, Presented by ZipRecruiter, wraps up its sixth season with the final episode exclusively on ESPN+ tomorrow, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Season six has delivered one of the greatest number of contracts ever in the series with all five winners from last week earning contracts. The final episode will bring the last round of UFC hopefuls for their shot into the UFC. The main event features the return of wrestling standout Bo Nickal (2-0) who will now face Donovan Beard (7-1) in the middleweight division. Nickal is back in the series after his 62-second submission win over Zach Barrego earlier in the season. This will be Nickal’s third professional MMA bout while Barrego is ready for the biggest opportunity of his career coming off back-to-back finishes.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode Ten Fights:

Bantamweight: Ashiek Ajim vs. Mateus Mendonca

Flyweight: Rafael Esteves vs. Joao Elias

Featherweight: Freddy Emiliano Linares vs. Jack Jenkins

Lightweight: Sam Patterson vs. Vinicius Cenci

Middleweight Featured: Bo Nickal vs. Donovan Beard

Featherweight: Linares vs. Jenkins Flyweight: Estevam vs. Elias

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, exclusively on ESPN+. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC. Thus far, throughout season six, a total of 38 contenders have earned a shot with UFC by securing contracts, one of the largest number of hopefuls ever seen in the Dana White’s Contender Series.

The series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez. Within the past two years, Alex Perez has challenged for UFC men’s flyweight title and Taila Santos took a shot at the women’s flyweight belt. Also, Jamahal Hill continues to climb the rankings. In all, 156 fighters have earned UFC contracts on the show, and over a dozen are now in the promotion’s rankings.

