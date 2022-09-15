HOMECOMING: Shakur Stevenson, An in-depth look at Newark’s Unified World Champion Friday, Sept. 16, on ESPN2 at 11 p.m. ET

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

On Friday, Sept. 16, ESPN presents HOMECOMING: Shakur Stevenson, an intimate 30-minute portrait of Brick City’s 2016 U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist and reigning WBC/WBO/Ring Magazine Jr. Lightweight world champion. A rising superstar and one of boxing’s top pound-for-pound talents, Stevenson revisits his Newark roots as fans catch a glimpse of the 25-year-old returning to his hometown.

HOMECOMING : Shakur Stevenson

Date Network Time (ET) Fri Sept 16 ESPN2 11 p.m. Sat Sept 17 2 a.m. Sun Sept. 18 9 p.m. Mon Sept 19 8 p.m. Wed Sept 21 12 a.m. Fri Sept 23 12 a.m. 5:30 a.m. Fri Sept 23 ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m.

September 23: Stevenson vs. Conceição LIVE from the Prudential Center, Newark, NJ:

On Friday, Sept. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, Top Rank presents LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (simulcast) the main event featuring Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KO) putting his hardware on the line against 2016 Brazilian Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceição (17-1, 8 KO). In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KO) returns to the ring against Omar Tienda (25-5, 18 KO).

