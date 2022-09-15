HOMECOMING: Shakur Stevenson, An in-depth look at Newark’s Unified World Champion Friday, Sept. 16, on ESPN2 at 11 p.m. ET
On Friday, Sept. 16, ESPN presents HOMECOMING: Shakur Stevenson, an intimate 30-minute portrait of Brick City’s 2016 U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist and reigning WBC/WBO/Ring Magazine Jr. Lightweight world champion. A rising superstar and one of boxing’s top pound-for-pound talents, Stevenson revisits his Newark roots as fans catch a glimpse of the 25-year-old returning to his hometown.
The show debuts Friday, Sept. 16, on ESPN2 at 11 p.m. ET and will be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com.
HOMECOMING: Shakur Stevenson
|Date
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Fri Sept 16
|
ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|Sat Sept 17
|2 a.m.
|Sun Sept. 18
|9 p.m.
|Mon Sept 19
|8 p.m.
|Wed Sept 21
|12 a.m.
|Fri Sept 23
|12 a.m.
5:30 a.m.
|Fri Sept 23
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
September 23: Stevenson vs. Conceição LIVE from the Prudential Center, Newark, NJ:
On Friday, Sept. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, Top Rank presents LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (simulcast) the main event featuring Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KO) putting his hardware on the line against 2016 Brazilian Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceição (17-1, 8 KO). In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KO) returns to the ring against Omar Tienda (25-5, 18 KO).
