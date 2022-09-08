MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes Sept 9 – 12

13 MLS matches on ESPN+ Friday and Saturday including Western Conference Leader LAFC at FC Dallas and Eastern Conference Leader Philadelphia Union hosting Orlando City SC

LaLiga’s Real Madrid and FC Barcelona exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Bundesliga’s No. 3 FC Bayern München and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday in English and Spanish

Eredivisie’s No. 1 AFC Ajax and PSV exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and Sunday in English and Spanish

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Must-see MLS Live on ESPN+ matchups this weekend include Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union hosting Orlando City SC at Subaru Park on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. In the Western Conference, league-leading LAFC travel to Toyota Stadium to face FC Dallas on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

MLS Live on ESPN+ highlights include (all in ET):

Friday CF Montréal vs. Columbus Crew | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+



This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

LALIGA

This weekend, LaLiga coverage include all 10 matches on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Reigning LaLiga champion Real Madrid host Mallorca at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday at 8 a.m ET. On Saturday, FC Barcelona travels to Nuevo Mirandilla stadium to face Cádiz on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

LaLiga Matchday 5 schedule (all in ET):

BUNDESLIGA

Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München host VfB Stuttgart at Allianz Arena on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET in English and Spanish. Borussia Dortmund travel to Red Bull Arena to face RB Leipzig on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 6 schedule (all in ET):

Friday SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Augsburg | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish



Saturday

EREDIVISIE

No. 1 AFC Ajax and No. 3 PSV Eindoven are back in action on Saturday and Sunday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights this weekend include:

Saturday Ajax vs. Heerenveen | 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish







