MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes Sept 9 – 12
- 13 MLS matches on ESPN+ Friday and Saturday including Western Conference Leader LAFC at FC Dallas and Eastern Conference Leader Philadelphia Union hosting Orlando City SC
- LaLiga’s Real Madrid and FC Barcelona exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
- Bundesliga’s No. 3 FC Bayern München and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday in English and Spanish
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 AFC Ajax and PSV exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and Sunday in English and Spanish
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Must-see MLS Live on ESPN+ matchups this weekend include Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union hosting Orlando City SC at Subaru Park on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. In the Western Conference, league-leading LAFC travel to Toyota Stadium to face FC Dallas on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
MLS Live on ESPN+ highlights include (all in ET):
- Friday
- CF Montréal vs. Columbus Crew | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Friday
- Saturday
- Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC | 1 p.m. on ESPN+
- New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution | 6 p.m. on ESPN+
- Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- FC Cincinnati vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City | 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF | 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- Seattle Sounders FC vs. Austin FC | 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- FC Dallas vs. LAFC | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Houston Dynamo FC vs. Sporting Kansas City | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Real Salt Lake vs. D.C. United | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United | 10 p.m. on ESPN+
LALIGA
This weekend, LaLiga coverage include all 10 matches on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Reigning LaLiga champion Real Madrid host Mallorca at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday at 8 a.m ET. On Saturday, FC Barcelona travels to Nuevo Mirandilla stadium to face Cádiz on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
LaLiga Matchday 5 schedule (all in ET):
- Friday
- Girona vs. Valladolid | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Saturday
- Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia | 8 a.m on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Espanyol vs. Sevilla | 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Cádiz vs. FC Barcelona | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Atlético de Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Sunday
- Real Madrid vs. Mallorca | 8 a.m on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Elche vs. Athletic Club | 10:15 p.m on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Getafe vs. Real Sociedad | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
- Real Betis vs. Villarreal | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Monday
- Almeriía vs. Osasuna | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
BUNDESLIGA
Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München host VfB Stuttgart at Allianz Arena on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET in English and Spanish. Borussia Dortmund travel to Red Bull Arena to face RB Leipzig on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Bundesliga Matchday 6 schedule (all in ET):
- Friday
- SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Augsburg | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Friday
- Saturday
- Hertha BSC vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfL Wolfsburg | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- FC Bayern München vs. VfB Stuttgart | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- FC Schalke 04 vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday
- 1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach| 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+
EREDIVISIE
No. 1 AFC Ajax and No. 3 PSV Eindoven are back in action on Saturday and Sunday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights this weekend include:
- Saturday
- Ajax vs. Heerenveen | 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- Sunday
- PSV vs. RKC Waalwijk | 8:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
- AZ Alkmaar vs. Twente | 10:45 p.m. on ESPN+
- Feyenoord vs. Sparta Rotterdam | 2 p.m. on ESPN+ | Also available in Spanish
