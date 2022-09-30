New York Mets and Atlanta Braves Battle for National League East Title on October 2 Season Finale of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell

The defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña, Jr. host the New York Mets and Pete Alonso as they battle for the National League East title on the season finale of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell, October 2, at 7 p.m. ET. Karl Ravech will call the game alongside analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney. The telecast is expected to include a live, in-game conversation with a player.

Entering play on September 30, the Mets lead the Braves by one game for the National League East lead. In the new postseason format, the winner of the NL East will have a first-round bye and the second-place team will host a Wild Card Series. The 2022 MLB Wild Card Series begins Friday, October 7, exclusively on ESPN platforms.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede the game at 6 p.m. hosted by Kevin Connors, Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza, 2022 BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner Tim Kurkjian and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi will describe the action on ESPN Radio with analyst Doug Glanville. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. Dave Jageler will join Glanville to call the Mets vs. Braves series on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Radio. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on the ESPN App, and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Aaron Judge Continues Home Run Chase on ESPN+

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will appear on ESPN+ twice this week as Judge continues his historic home run chase. The first place Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, September 30, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, October 2, at 1:30 p.m. Additionally, the St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols are in action as Pujols, who recently hit his 700th career home run, continues his historic season.

Also this week on ESPN+, MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel asked more than a dozen MLB executives, agents and insiders to estimate how Judge’s season could change his future contract value.

Upcoming MLB Games on ESPN+

Date Time Game Fri, Sept. 30 7 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Sat, Oct. 1 1 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Sun, Oct. 2 1:30 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Mon, Oct. 3 6:30 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

*Subject to local blackout restrictions

