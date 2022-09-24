September 23, 2022

NHL on ESPN+ Presents 45 Preseason Out-of-Market Games Beginning September 24

NHL action on ESPN+ returns Saturday, September 24, beginning a 45 live National Hockey League preseason, out-of-market game schedule ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The regular season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 11, in an ESPN doubleheader showcasing a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena.



ESPN+ 2022-23 NHL Preseason Out-of-Market Game Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Teams Platform Sat, Sept. 24 7 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 25 7 p.m. Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks ESPN+ Mon, Sept. 26 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ Mon, Sept. 26 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+ Tue, Sept. 27 7 p.m. New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+ Tue, Sept. 27 8 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+ Tue, Sept. 27 8:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+ Tue, Sept. 27 9 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+ Wed, Sept. 28 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+ Wed, Sept. 28 7:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+ Thu, Sept. 29 7 p.m. Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ Thu, Sept. 29 8 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 30 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 30 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 1 1 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 1 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 1 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 1 9:30 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+ Sun, Oct. 2 9 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+ Mon, Oct. 3 2 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Schlittschuh Club Bern ESPN+ Mon, Oct. 3 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+ Mon, Oct. 3 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ Mon, Oct. 3 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+ Mon, Oct. 3 9 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames ESPN+ Mon, Oct. 3 9 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 4 2 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Eisbären Berlin ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 4 7 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 4 7 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 4 7 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 4 10 p.m. Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+ Tue, Oct. 4 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+ Wed, Oct. 5 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+ Thu, Oct. 6 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ Thu, Oct. 6 8 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+ Thu, Oct. 6 9 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+ Fri, Oct. 7 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN+ Fri, Oct. 7 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+ Fri, Oct. 7 9 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 8 4 p.m. Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 8 6 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 8 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 8 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 8 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Red Wings ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 8 7 p.m. New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 8 8 p.m. Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+

*Please note this schedule is subject to change. Local market blackout restrictions apply to ESPN+ out-of-market games.



For details including game times and the most up-to-date schedule, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538