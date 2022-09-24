NHL on ESPN+ Presents 45 Preseason Out-of-Market Games Beginning September 24
September 23, 2022
NHL action on ESPN+ returns Saturday, September 24, beginning a 45 live National Hockey League preseason, out-of-market game schedule ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season.
The regular season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 11, in an ESPN doubleheader showcasing a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena.
ESPN+ 2022-23 NHL Preseason Out-of-Market Game Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Teams
|Platform
|Sat, Sept. 24
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept. 25
|7 p.m.
|Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sept. 26
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sept. 26
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+
|Tue, Sept. 27
|7 p.m.
|New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN+
|Tue, Sept. 27
|8 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets
|ESPN+
|Tue, Sept. 27
|8:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN+
|Tue, Sept. 27
|9 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN+
|Wed, Sept. 28
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|ESPN+
|Wed, Sept. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+
|Thu, Sept. 29
|7 p.m.
|Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|Thu, Sept. 29
|8 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept. 30
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept. 30
|10 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 1
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 1
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 1
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 1
|9:30 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+
|Sun, Oct. 2
|9 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|2 p.m.
|Nashville Predators vs. Schlittschuh Club Bern
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|7 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|9 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 3
|9 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|2 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks vs. Eisbären Berlin
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|7 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|7 p.m.
|New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|10 p.m.
|Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+
|Tue, Oct. 4
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN+
|Wed, Oct. 5
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals
|ESPN+
|Thu, Oct. 6
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+
|Thu, Oct. 6
|8 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+
|Thu, Oct. 6
|9 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct. 7
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct. 7
|9 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|4 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|6 p.m.
|Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|7 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Red Wings
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|7 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 8
|8 p.m.
|Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+
*Please note this schedule is subject to change. Local market blackout restrictions apply to ESPN+ out-of-market games.
For details including game times and the most up-to-date schedule, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule
About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).
