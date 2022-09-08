On Deck: Chicago Cubs Host San Francisco Giants on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell

The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ will host the San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell this Sunday, September 11, with a special start time of 8 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN.

Karl Ravech will provide commentary alongside Eduardo Perez and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, plus Buster Olney reporting. The telecast is once again expected to include a live, in-game player conversation, with the player to be determined later this week.

Kevin Connors will host Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown ahead of the game at 7 p.m. with analysts Jessica Mendoza and Tim Kurkjian and contributions from Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Doug Glanville will describe the game action on ESPN Radio with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. Dave Jageler will join Glanville to provide commentary for the Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees game on ESPN Radio on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on the ESPN App, as well as in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. The Giants vs. Cubs series is also scheduled as the ESPN+ MLB Game of the Day on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The ESPN+ MLB Game of the Day will have two games featuring the New York Yankees as Aaron Judge closes in on 60 home runs. ESPN.com is also tracking the Yankees outfielder’s home runs as he approaches the milestone.

Upcoming MLB Games on ESPN+

Date Time Game Thu, Sept. 8 7 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Fri, Sept. 9 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Sat, Sept. 10 2 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Sun, Sept. 11 2 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Mon, Sept. 12 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Tue, Sept. 13 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

-30-