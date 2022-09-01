On Deck: First Place Los Angeles Dodgers Host San Diego Padres on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell September 4

The National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will host the San Diego Padres and Juan Soto on the September 4 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell, starting at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN.

Karl Ravech will provide commentary with analyst and World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and Alden Gonzalez serving as reporter. The telecast is expected to include another live, in-game player conversation, continuing the innovative, weekly initiative on Sunday Night Baseball. The player will be determined later this week.

This is the second time the two National League West teams have met on Sunday Night Baseball this season, with the previous matchup on August 7. This marks the fifth exclusive ESPN appearance this season for the Dodgers and the fourth appearance for the Padres. The two teams will also be in action Friday as the ESPN+ MLB Game of the Day.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will provide pregame coverage for Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET, hosted by Nicole Briscoe, analyst Xavier Scruggs and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

Roxy Bernstein and analyst Doug Glanville will describe the game action on ESPN Radio with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. Steve Lenox will join Glanville to call Saturday’s Padres vs. Dodgers game on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on the ESPN App, as well as in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Upcoming MLB Games on ESPN+

Date Time Game Thu, Sept. 1 6 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians Fri, Sept. 2 10 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sat, Sept. 3 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Sun, Sept. 4 1:30 p.m. Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Mon, Sept. 5 12:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

