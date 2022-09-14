On Deck: Rivalry Action on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell as First Place Los Angeles Dodgers Visit San Francisco Giants

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell heads to San Francisco on September 18, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, having clinched the National League West title, visit their historic rivals, the San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson.

This marks the fifth Sunday Night Baseball appearance of the season for the Dodgers, and the fourth appearance for the Giants. The two teams also met on July 21 in ESPN’s exclusive national second-half opener.

Karl Ravech will call the action alongside Eduardo Perez and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, with Buster Olney reporting. The telecast is expected to include a live, in-game player conversation. The player will be determined later this week.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will lead into the game at 6 p.m. Nicole Briscoe will host alongside Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza, 2022 BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner and analyst Tim Kurkjian and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi will describe the game on ESPN Radio with analyst Doug Glanville. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. Glanville and Ravech will call Saturday’s Giants vs. Dodgers game on ESPN Radio at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on the ESPN App, and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Among the week’s ESPN+ MLB Game of the Day slate, Saturday features the St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols hosting the Cincinnati Reds as Pujols approaches the 700 career home run milestone.

Upcoming MLB Games on ESPN+

Date Time Game Thu, Sept. 15 3 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Fri, Sept. 16 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets Sat, Sept. 17 1 p.m. Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Sun, Sept. 18 1:30 p.m. Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox Mon, Sept. 19 6:30 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Tue, Sept. 20 3 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

