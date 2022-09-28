PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Featured Group Coverage of Sanderson Farms Championship

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET

Featured Groups include defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner, recent TOUR winners and former U.S. Open champion

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week with coverage of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second of five PGA TOUR events this fall on ESPN+ with one feed showcasing the complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Groups | Thursday, September 29

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

J.T. Poston / Sepp Straka / Joel Dahmen | 8:33AM ET tee time

T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner, 2022 John Deere Classic champion

– Two-time TOUR winner, 2022 John Deere Classic champion Sepp Straka – TOUR winner (2022 Honda Classic)

– TOUR winner (2022 Honda Classic) Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

Seamus Power / Harris English / Gary Woodland | 8:44AM ET tee time

Seamus Power – TOUR winner (2021 Barbasol Championship)

– TOUR winner (2021 Barbasol Championship) Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner, won twice in 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship)

– Four-time TOUR winner, won twice in 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship) Gary Woodland – Four-time TOUR winner, 2019 U.S. Open champion

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

Sam Burns / Chad Ramey / Christiaan Bezuidenhout | 1:28 p.m. ET tee time

Sam Burns – Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner, No. 12 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge)

– Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner, No. 12 world ranking, four-time TOUR winner, two wins in 2022 (Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge) Chad Ramey – TOUR winner (2022 Corales Puntacana Championship)

– TOUR winner (2022 Corales Puntacana Championship) Christiaan Bezuidenhout – Three wins on DP World Tour

Trey Mullinax / Luke List / Sahith Theegala | 1:39 p.m. ET tee time

Trey Mullinax – TOUR winner (2022 Barbasol Championship)

– TOUR winner (2022 Barbasol Championship) Luke List – TOUR winner (2022 Farmers Insurance Open)

– TOUR winner (2022 Farmers Insurance Open) Sahith Theegala– In 2022 finished T2 at Travelers Championship and T3 at WM Phoenix Open, 2020 Haskins Award, Jack Nicklaus Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Featured Groups | Friday, September 30

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Sam Burns / Chad Ramey / Christiaan Bezuidenhout | 8:33AM ET tee time

Trey Mullinax / Luke List / Sahith Theegala | 8:44AM ET tee time

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

J.T. Poston / Sepp Straka / Joel Dahmen | 1:28 p.m. ET tee time

Seamus Power / Harris English / Gary Woodland | 1:39 p.m. ET tee time

Remaining Fall Schedule of Exclusive Coverage | PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Dates Event Venue Coverage Start Time (ET) September 29-30 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. 8 a.m. October 6-7 Shriners Children’s Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas 9:30 a.m. November 10-11 Cadence Bank Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Tex. 7:30 a.m. November 17-18 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) St. Simons Island, Ga. 9:30 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ in 2022 includes extended and expanded coverage, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented level of coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

