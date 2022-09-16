Reigning Champion Chaos Face Waterdogs in the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Cash App Championship Sunday on ABC

Video courtesy of PLL

Enhanced coverage with “Under the Helmet” access

Extensive camera complement with drone, goal cam and mic’d up officials

ABC will broadcast the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Cash App Championship game on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. ET, live from Subaru Park just outside of Philadelphia.

Sunday’s championship game features reigning PLL Champion and No. 7 seed Chaos looking to defend its title against No. 5 seed Waterdogs. Chaos is led by the 2021 Jim Brown Most Valuable Player goalie Blaze Riorden, while Michael Sowers and Kieran McArdle power the Waterdogs offense.

Chris Cotter, along with analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle will call the game with field analyst Quint Kessenich reporting from the sideline.

Katie George will host the halftime report from Subaru Park, joined by PLL President and co-founder Paul Rabil.

Innovation and access

ESPN will continue its “Under the Helmet” access featuring in-game audio from Chaos and Waterdog players on the field. Players scheduled to be mic’d up for the championship game include:

Waterdogs: Michael Sowers and Kieran McArdle

Chaos: Josh Bryne and Blaze Riorden

In addition, the title game will feature a number of unique camera angles for enhanced coverage including drone and goal cams. Additionally, the officiating crew will be mic’d up for added access surrounding on-field calls and reviews.

2022 PLL Cash App Championship

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sunday, Sept. 18 3 p.m. PLL Championship Game Chaos vs Waterdogs Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Quint Kessenich

Halftime: Katie George ABC

*The PLL Championship game will also be available on ESPN+

