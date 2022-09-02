Road To Philly: 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Cash App Playoffs Begin Saturday on ESPN Platforms

ABC to broadcast PLL Cash App Championship Game on Sunday, Sept. 18; first semifinal on Sunday, Sept 11

Quarterfinals exclusively on ESPN+

Enhanced coverage with “Under the Helmet” access

ESPN platforms will carry all three rounds of the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Cash App Playoffs which begin Saturday, Sept. 3 with three quarterfinal matchups from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday’s tripleheader on ESPN+ features No. 2 seed Chrome facing No. 7 seed Chaos at noon, followed by No. 3 seed Archers meeting No. 6 seed Redwoods at 2:30 p.m., and No. No. 4 seed Atlas playing No. 5 seed Waterdogs at 5:10 p.m.

All six PLL Playoff games will be available on ESPN+, including exclusive coverage of Saturday’s quarterfinals. The semifinals are slated for Sunday, Sept. 11 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C at 1 p.m. ET (ABC) and 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+), respectively, while the PLL Cash App Championship game is set for Sunday, Sept. 18 at Subaru Park just outside of Philadelphia at 3 p.m. on ABC.

Led by top-seeded Whipsnakes, the top seven teams from the 2022 PLL season qualified for the Playoffs, with the Whipsnakes earning a bye to the semifinals in Washington, D.C. The Whipsnakes will meet the winner of the No. 4 Atlas vs No. 5 Waterdogs in the first semifinal at 1 p.m. on ABC.

Teams, Key Players:

1 seed Whipsnakes: 2017 Tewaaraton Award winner Attackman Matt Rambo (32 points, 21 goals, 11 assists)

2: Chrome: 2022 Tewaaraton Award winner Logan Wisnauskas (35 points, 24 goals, 11 assists)

3: Archers: 2021 PLL Defensive Player of the Year defenseman Graeme Hossack (38 groundballs, 11 caused turnovers)

4: Atlas: face-off specialist Trevor Baptiste (70 percent face-off winning percentage)

5: Waterdogs: attackman Michael Sowers (32 points, 21 goals, 11 assists)

6: Redwoods: attackman Rob Pannell (38 points, 16 goals, 22 assists)

7: Chaos: goalie Blaze Riorden (2021 Jim Brown Most Valuable Player)

Commentators

ESPN’s PLL Playoff coverage across ABC and ESPN+ will be enhanced by the most knowledgeable and experienced voices in the sport. Play-by-play duties will be handled by Chris Cotter and Jay Alter, with analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle joining Cotter and Alter in the booth. Chantel McCabe and Dana Boyle will report from the sidelines for the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, while Quint Kessenich will serve as a field analyst for the PLL Championship Game.

Katie George will host the halftime report from Audi Field and Subaru Park for the semifinals and championship games and will be joined by PLL CEO and co-founder Paul Rabil.

Innovation and access

ESPN will continue its “Under the Helmet” access featuring in-game audio from various players on the field. Players scheduled to be mic’d up for the quarterfinals include:

Quarterfinal 1: Chaos’ Josh Byrne and Blaze Riorden; Chrome’s Brendan Nichtern and Sean Sconone

Quarterfinal 2: Archers’ Marcus Holman and Tom Schreiber; Redwoods’ Rob Pannell and Ryder Garnsey

Quarterfinal 3: Atlas’ Trevor Baptiste and Tucker Durkin; Waterdogs’ Michael Sowers and Zach Currier

In addition, ESPN+ will have Athletes Unlimited Harlem Lacrosse attacker Alex Aust Holman mic’d up for the Archers/Redwoods game as she watches and reacts to live game action. Aust Holman is the wife of Archers attackman Marcus Holman.

Additional coverage enhancements will be announced ahead of the semifinals and championship games.

2022 PLL Playoff Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Saturday, Sept. 3 Noon No. 2 Chrome vs No. 7 Chaos PLL Playoff Quarterfinals Jay Alter, Ryan Boyle, Chantel McCabe ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. No. 3 Archers vs No. 6 Redwoods PLL Playoff Quarterfinals Jay Alter, Ryan Boyle, Chantel McCabe ESPN+ 5:10 p.m. No. 4 Atlas vs No. 5 Waterdogs PLL Playoff Quarterfinals Jay Alter, Ryan Boyle, Chantel McCabe ESPN+ Sunday, Sept. 11 1 p.m. No. 1 Whipsnakes vs No. 4 Atlas/No. 5 Waterdogs PLL Playoff Semifinal #1 Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Dana Boyle ABC 3:30 p.m. PLL Playoff Semifinal #2 Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Dana Boyle ESPN+ Sunday, Sept. 18 3 p.m. PLL Championship Game Chris Cotter, Paul Carcaterra, Ryan Boyle, Quint Kessenich ABC

*All Playoff games will be available on ESPN+

