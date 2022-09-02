Trash Talk: Mayer vs. Baumgardner Debuts Saturday, Sept. 3, on ESPNEWS at 9 p.m. ET

All-Women’s Card from London on ESPN+ Topped by Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

Ahead of the historic September 10 boxing card exclusive to ESPN+ – an all-female bill live from O2 Arena in London featuring two championship bouts – ESPN will present Trash Talk: Mayer vs. Baumgardner, a 30-minute all-access look at WBO/IBF/Ring Magazine Jr. Lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and her bitter rival, WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs), as they get set to unify their titles.

The show will feature both fighters sounding off in a verbal war as Trash Talk goes inside both fighters’ camp. It will debut Saturday, Sept. 3, on ESPNEWS at 9 p.m. ET. It will re-air multiple times ESPN2 and ESPNEWS and will be available on-demand via the ESPN App.

Mayer, a 2016 U.S. Olympian from Los Angeles, is a 2022 ESPY Award nominee and ranked as one of the sport’s elite pound-for-pound practitioners.

Baumgardner, from Fremont, Ohio, has been insistent she’ll hand Mayer her first career loss with a stunning knockout and take all her belts in the process.

Date Network Time (ET) Sat Sept 3 ESPNEWS 9 p.m. Sun Sept 4 ESPN2 2:30 a.m. ESPNEWS 10 p.m. Wed Sept. 7 ESPN2 12:30 a.m. Fri Sept 9 2 a.m. 11:30 p.m. Sat Sept 10 8 a.m.

September 10: One Night – Two Heated Rivalries:

On Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2:30 p.m., ESPN+ will exclusively present live an all-female card of boxing with seven world titles and two Ring Magazine belts on the line live from the O2 Arena in London.

In the main event, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs), the WBC/WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine middleweight champion aims to, once again, become the undisputed champion at 160 pounds. She will face longtime rival WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs), one of the sport’s most devastating knockout artists. Marshall handed Shields an amateur defeat in 2012, the only time Shields has been toppled as pro or amateur.

In the title unification co-feature, Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) IBF/WBO Jr. Lightweight world champion will look to get one step closer to becoming the first undisputed champ in her division by putting her WBO/IBF/Ring Magazine junior lightweight titles on the line against rival and WBC Jr. Lightweight titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs).