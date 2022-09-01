UFC Debuts in France! UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa
Live from Paris Saturday, September 3, Exclusively on ESPN+
Main Card at 3 p.m. ET, Prelims at 12 p.m. ET
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa will be live from Paris’ Accor Arena for its debut in France, this Saturday, September 3, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT and the Prelims at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. Live coverage begins on Friday, September 3 with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Tuivasa at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 PT on ESPNEWS, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.
The main event features a thrilling heavyweight showdown between the big-swinging duo French-born Ciryl Gane and Australian Tai Tuivasa. Number 1 ranked Ciryl Gane (10-1) looks to defend his top position after surging to heavyweight title contention by winning his first seven fights in the UFC, while fan favorite No. 3 Tai Tuivasa (15-3) looks to earn a crack at the UFC heavyweight title after a five-fight winning streak.
Elite middleweights collide in the co-main event that features a pivotal matchup between former middleweight champion, No. 1 Robert Whittaker (24-6) and No. 2 Marvin Vettori (18-5). This bout was originally scheduled for UFC 275 on June 11 in Singapore but was postponed due to a Whittaker injury.
Calling the action will be Paul Felder, Jared Gooden, and UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Victor Davila, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Claudio Puelles will provide all coverage in Spanish.
Programming(All times ET)
|Fri. 9/2
|11 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Tuivasa
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Gane vs. Tuivasa
|ESPNEWS
|Sat. 9/3
|Noon
|UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
|3 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa (Main Card)
|6 p.m.
|UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show: Gane vs. Tuivasa
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|3 p.m.
|Main
|Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa
|
ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
|Co-Main
|Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori
|Undercard
|Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov
|Undercard
|John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast
|Undercard
|William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens
|Undercard
|Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood
|Noon
|Feature
|Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
|Undercard
|Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak
|Undercard
|Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley
|Undercard
|Benoit Saint Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda
|Undercard
|Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quinonez
|Undercard
|Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez