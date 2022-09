USWNT, MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN2, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes Sept 2 – 6

USWNT vs. Nigeria on ESPN2 Tuesday Sept 6

MLS Western Conference Leader LAFC take on Real Salt Lake at home Sunday on ESPN+

LaLiga’s Real Madrid and FC Barcelona exclusively ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday

Bundesliga’s No.1 FC Bayern München (Sat.) and Borussia Dortmund (Fri.) exclusively on ESPN+

Eredivisie’s No. 1 AFC Ajax and PSV exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday

Women’s International Friendly on ESPN2

The U.S. Women’s National Team hosts Nigeria at Audi Field on Tuesday Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. USA-NGA is a matchup between two teams who have been to all eight FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments. The U.S. team features 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cup stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

MLS Live on ESPN+ must-see matchups this weekend include Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union traveling to the Red Bull Arena to take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at 7 p.m. In the Western Conference and Nashville SC hosting Austin FC at Geodis Park at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, and Real Salt Lake traveling to Banc of California Stadium to face league-leading LAFC on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET.MLS Live on ESPN+ highlights include (all in ET):

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

LALIGA

LaLiga Matchday 4 on ESPN+ features all 10 matches this weekend in English and Spanish. Reigning LaLiga champion Real Madrid host Real Betis at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Saturday at 10:15 a.m ET, followed by FC Barcelona traveling to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium to face Sevilla FC on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

LaLiga Matchday 4 schedule (all in ET):

BUNDESLIGA

Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München take on 1. FC Union Berlin – a matchup between the top-two teams in the standings – on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET. in English and Spanish. Borussia Dortmund host TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET as Bundesliga Matchday 5 continues on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 5 schedule (all in ET):

EREDIVISIE

No. 1 AFC Ajax and No. 3 PSV Eindoven are back in action on Saturday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights this weekend include:

