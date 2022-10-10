ACC Network Live from Charlotte for ACC Basketball Tipoff, October 11-12

ACCN to deliver 18 hours of preseason ACC basketball coverage live from the Queen City, beginning at 8 a.m. ET each morning

Interviews with all 15 head coaches and participating student-athletes each day

Commissioner Jim Phillips’ forum to air live on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will have a presence at ACC Basketball Tipoff – the conference’s annual preseason basketball media days – Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12. These two events precede the launch of more than 180 men’s and women’s basketball games on ACCN this season.

ACCN will be live both days from the Westin Charlotte, beginning at 8 a.m. ET with 18 hours of coverage on the network for the annual men’s and women’s basketball season preview events.

Kelsey Riggs will host ACC Tipoff alongside Debbie Antonelli and Kelly Gramlich for the women’s event on Tuesday, and will be joined by Joel Berry and Luke Hancock for men’s coverage on Wednesday.

In addition, ACCN’s Wes Durham, ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg and the ACC PM trio of Mark Packer, Tre Boston and Taylor Tannebaum will also contribute.

ACCN will carry ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips’ opening remarks live beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Phillips is also slated to appear during ACCN’s Tipoff coverage at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday and again on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

All ACC women’s and men’s basketball head coaches and participating student-athletes press conferences will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Click here for the complete schedule.

ESPN.com will have additional coverage from Charlotte with ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello reporting on all of the key storylines as teams prepare for the 2022-23 season.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from ACC Tipoff. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

