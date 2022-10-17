ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Boston Celtics Visit Cleveland Cavaliers on November 2

ESPN today announced an update to its 2022-23 NBA regular-season schedule. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers and newly-acquired Donovan Mitchell at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls game, also to be played at 7:30 p.m.

Following the game at 10 p.m., ESPN will televise a Western Conference showdown Presented by State Farm as the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard host the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

