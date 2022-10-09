ESPN to Exclusively Televise San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game 3 as 2022 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by Hankook Tire Culminates

BaseballMLB

ESPN to Exclusively Televise San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game 3 as 2022 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by Hankook Tire Culminates

Sunday Night Baseball Team of Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez and Buster Olney to Provide Commentary

Photo of Katie Hughes Martin Katie Hughes Martin Follow on Twitter 12 seconds ago

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by Hankook Tire culminates on Sunday, October 9 with San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game 3 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary.

Game 3 is also on ESPN Radio with commentary from Kevin Brown and Chris Burke, and on ESPN Deportes with Carolina Guillen, Orlando Hernandez and Enrique Rojas on the call. All ESPN MLB programing is also available on the ESPN App.

Baseball Tonight will precede the game with a one-hour lead-in show from 6-7 p.m. hosted by Michael Eaves, analyst Xavier Scruggs and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan. 

-30-

Photo of Katie Hughes Martin Katie Hughes Martin Follow on Twitter 12 seconds ago
Photo of Katie Hughes Martin

Katie Hughes Martin

Back to top button