ESPN to Exclusively Televise San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game 3 as 2022 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by Hankook Tire Culminates

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by Hankook Tire culminates on Sunday, October 9 with San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game 3 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary.

Game 3 is also on ESPN Radio with commentary from Kevin Brown and Chris Burke, and on ESPN Deportes with Carolina Guillen, Orlando Hernandez and Enrique Rojas on the call. All ESPN MLB programing is also available on the ESPN App.

Baseball Tonight will precede the game with a one-hour lead-in show from 6-7 p.m. hosted by Michael Eaves, analyst Xavier Scruggs and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

-30-