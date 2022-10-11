ESPN’s Monday Night Football Delivers Nearly 16 Million Viewers; MNF’s Best Week 5 Audience Since 2011 and Up a Significant 39% Year-Over-Year

Adds to a 2022 MNF Season of Multi-Year, Weekly Viewership Highs

ESPN’s impressive 2022 Monday Night Football viewership momentum continues, as the franchise delivered nearly 16 million viewers (ESPN and ESPN Deportes) for the Las Vegas Raider-Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 (October 10, 8:15 p.m. ET). The 15.9 million viewers boosted MNF to its best Week 5 audience since 2011 and the franchise’s third best during ESPN’s MNF era (2006 – present).

The audience for the Chief’s 30-29 comeback victory is up a massive 39% year-over-year, and up 41% and 37%, respectively, from 2020 and 2019. Additionally, the 15.9 million viewers is up at least 12% compared to each individual MNF Week 5 audience dating back to 2006, with the exception of 2011 and 2010.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football’s Week 5 audience adds to the significant viewership successes the franchise has seen in the first year of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. Weeks 1 and Week 3 set new viewership records, delivering the best MNF audience – in the ESPN era – for each of those individual weeks with audiences of 19.8 million and 19.4 million, respectively. This season’s Week 2 saw an audience of more than 20 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2,and ABC as Monday Night Football presented two games in one night.

Additional highlights for Raiders-Chiefs

ESPN was the most watched telecast of the night and won the night among both broadcast and cable

Audience peaked at nearly 18 million viewers (9:30-9:45 p.m.)

Coming Up: Monday Night Football Airs Another AFC West Clash Featuring Broncos-Chargers

ESPN’s Monday Night Football will feature another AFC West division showdown in Week 6 (October 17, 8 p.m.), as the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers matchup from SoFi Stadium. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will be in LA for the call.

Viewership reported by Nielsen includes streaming audience across ESPN/Disney and NFL digital properties. Please note: Additional streaming audience has been reported by Nielsen for Weeks 1 and 3 since original measurement available the day after