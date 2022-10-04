ESPN’s Monday Night Football Generates 12.6 Million Viewers for Rams-49ers

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Captures Its Best Audience of the Season

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 4 presentation between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers (October 3, 8:15 p.m. ET) delivered an audience of 12.6 million viewers (ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes) and propelled Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) to its best audience of the season. Additionally, ESPN won the night among both broadcast and cable networks.

The Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli telecast generated 1.6 million viewers, matching the offering’s fourth-best audience in 13 editions of the show (2021 and 2022 seasons) and now holds the ESPN record for the 12 most-watched alternate telecasts. The most-watched episodes, inclusive of last night’s viewership, are as follows:

Rank Alternate Telecast Matchup Date Viewership 1 Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Giants-Chiefs November 1, 2021 1.96 million viewers 2 Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Eagles-Cowboys September 27, 2021 1.89 million viewers 3 Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Lions-Packers September 20, 2021 1.86 million viewers T-4 Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Patriots-Bills December 6, 2021 1.63 million viewers Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Rams-49ers October 3,

2022 1.63 million viewers

Week 5: Monday Night Football to Feature Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Hosting Las Vegas Raiders

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 5 (October 10, 8 p.m.) will feature the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West showdown, as MNF airs its third consecutive division game. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will be Arrowhead Stadium for the call.

Viewership reported by Nielsen includes streaming audience across ESPN/Disney and NFL digital properties.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner: [email protected]

Lily Blum: [email protected]