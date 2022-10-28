Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Generated Average of Two Million Viewers

Debut of NBA in Stephen A’s World Contributed a Solid 10 Percent of Overall Audience

The Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, October 26, was ESPN’s most-watched NBA regular season weeknight early game in four years – since November 2018 – according to Nielsen. The game generated 2,001,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2 combined. Viewership peaked with 2,523,000 at 10 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s Bucks vs. Nets coverage also included the debut of the NBA in Stephen A’s World, which is the new NBA-focused alternate presentation on ESPN2. It is co-produced by Mr. SAS Productions, Omaha Productions and ESPN. NBA in Stephen A’s World garnered 10 percent of the overall average audience, drawing 202,000 viewers. The alternate presentation next airs on Wednesday, November 2, at 10 p.m. on ESPN2 for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers game. NBA in Stephen A’s World is also available to stream via ESPN+.

In addition, Wednesday’s late game – Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Denver Nuggets – averaged 1,816,000 viewers on ESPN.

The doubleheader averaged 1,915,000 viewers, up 37 percent from last season’s NBA on ESPN average.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].