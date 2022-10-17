espnW Announces Full Agenda and Speakers for the Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit, presented by Toyota

espnW has announced the full agenda for the 2022 espnW: Women + Sports Summit, presented by Toyota, taking place November 1-3 at Ojai Valley Inn, Ojai, CA. The Summit is unlike any other event in the women’s sports space. The distinctive experience brings together leaders across sports, business, and entertainment for a curated program of keynotes, breakout sessions, panels, and presentations, all focused on advancing women in sports. Programming from this year’s Summit will also be live streamed across select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms – virtual registration is free at https://espnwsummit.com.

The Summit will be hosted by SportsCenter Anchor Elle Duncan, and feature panels moderated by NBA Today host Malika Andrews, World Cup Champion Julie Foudy, on-air analyst and multimedia sports personality Monica McNutt, espnW Columnist and ESPN Radio host Sarah Spain, SportsCenter Anchor Sage Steele, and ESPN Anchor Hannah Storm. Featured events and panels during the Summit will include:

Keynote Conversation with Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon and ESPN anchor Hannah Storm

Achieving Equal Pay: The Historic USWNT CBA: a discussion with the President of the US Soccer Federation Cindy Parlow Cone and USWNT and Gotham FC soccer player Midge Purce with Julie Foudy

espnW Evening Keynote and Performance with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter St. Vincent

Women at the Helm Panel: a panel featuring leading female voices and game-changing executives in sports, business, and entertainment Featuring LA28 CEO Kathy Carter ; NFL’s EVP/CRO Renie Anderson ; NY Liberty CEO Keia Clarke ; Head of Gatorade Brand Strategy Carolyn Braff ; and moderated by Sage Steele

World Class Athlete Panel: featuring former Oklahoma Sooners softball player Jocelyn Alo , professional mix martial artist and UFC Champion Julianna Peña , USWNT, Portland Thorns and World Cup champion Crystal Dunn ; moderated by Julie Foudy

Pink Card: Fandom, Freedom and Watching Soccer in Iran: a conversation with Peabody and duPont Award-winning producer Shima Oliaee on her 30 for 30 podcast about the daring women who fight Iran’s ban on women entering stadiums.

Mind and Body of the Female Athlete: a panel with nationally recognized sports medicine physician Dr. Jordan Metzl , United States Olympic & Paralympic Committees Director of Mental Health Services Jessica Bartley, Track and Field Champion Emma Coburn , and Registered Dietitian and Board-Certified Sports Nutritionist Mary Ellen Kelly with Monica McNutt

Tackling Title IX Compliance: a panel with Title IX legal expert Arthur Bryant ; Founder & CEO of Voice in Sport Stef Strack; Associate Professor of Sport Studies at TSU Dr. Courtney Flowers ; moderated by Sarah Spain

Toyota Everyday Heroes Spotlight featuring Team Toyota Athlete Jessica Long with Sarah Spain

Women of ESPN: The Producers: a discussion with Coordinating Producer Hilary Guy ; VP of Production Meg Aronowitz; EVP of Production Steph Druley ; Coordinating Producer Aisha Chaney ; moderated by ESPN Host Malika Andrews

Laura Gentile , Rachel Epstein and newly announced Vice President of espnW Susie Piotrkowski discuss espnW and W. Studios news with Elle Duncan

W. Power Talks: 10-minute focused talks by industry leaders and personalities, hosted by Monica McNutt Kate Johnson , Director of Global Sports & Entertainment Marketing Partnerships, Content and Media, Google Flora Kelly , Vice President, Brand Strategy & Content Insights, ESPN Jaymee Messler, Co-Founder, Gaming Society and Bet on Women



The espnW: Women + Sports Summit is the leading event of its kind in the sports industry. Through structured and thoughtful conversation, the event pushes the boundaries on topics surrounding women and women in sports, and has offered insight from such notable and groundbreaking people as: Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry, Olympic gold medalists Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, and Alix Klineman & April Ross, singer-songwriters Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, and Andra Day, best-selling author and activist Glennon Doyle, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, WNBA All-Stars Sue Bird, Liz Cambage, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, best-selling author Chelsea Clinton, soccer stars Carli Lloyd, Abby Wambach, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and more.

