Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

42 NHL Power Play Games Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

Star Watch Alternate Presentation featuring the Avalanche’s Cale Makar and Rangers’ Adam Fox on Tuesday

The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning with an ESPN doubleheader Tuesday night featuring the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche visiting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The traditional game feed and a special Star Watch presentation – with isolated cameras and stats focused on the Avalanche’s Cale Makar and Rangers’ Adam Fox – will also be available on ESPN+. Led by Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, the Vegas Golden Knights take on their Pacific Division foe San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in a Pacific Division matchup.

Exclusive ESPN+/Hulu game action picks back up Thursday as the St. Louis Blues visit the Nashville Predators, and the Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday in their season home opener at the new Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. Ahead of Coyotes-Jets, ESPN+ and Hulu will also stream an extended pregame show starting at 10 p.m. ET, featuring warmups and player introductions.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

Heading into the 2022-23 NHL season, ESPN+ introduced NHL Power Play on ESPN+, a new name for the more than 1,050 live out-of-market games available to stream on ESPN+ throughout the regular season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will stream 42 live out-of-market games this week.

*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

Studio Shows

The Point

The Point airs in its normal time slot on October 25 from 6-7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ ahead of Tuesday’s doubleheader on ESPN. The weekly studio show surrounds ESPN’s live coverage of NHL games, including in-depth analysis of key matchups, league trends, dynamic feature stories and hockey lifestyle coverage. Steve Levy hosts this week’s show and will be joined by analysts Mark Messier and Chris Chelios.

All episodes of The Point will be simulcast live on ESPN+ and will be available for on-demand replay.

In The Crease

The long-running NHL post-game show is back, with episodes streaming on ESPN+ after the last contest on every game night of the season. Regular hosts Linda Cohn and Arda Öcal with analyst Barry Melrose will offer in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action throughout the season.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538