Futbol Americas: Road To Qatar Now Streaming on ESPN+

Road To Qatar, a special edition of eight episodes featuring award-winning ESPN senior writer and global correspondent Sam Borden, as he unveils the journeys, struggles, and life of 24 U.S. Men’s National Team players off- and on the pitch through candid one-on-one interviews.

Borden interviewed the U.S. players during the World Cup qualifying matches over the past year and during last month’s FIFA international games against Japan and Saudi Arabia in Germany.

Futbol Americas: Road To Qatar will also feature “A Train to Qatar,” a video travelogue by ESPN’s Spain-based reporter Martin Ainstein exploring how Qatar prepared for the upcoming World Cup. Segments of Ainstein’s A Train To Qatar include a look at the match venues, hotel and restaurant recommendations, a spotlight on cultural centers, and more. The first two episodes are available on ESPN+ with subsequent episodes (3-8) debuting every Wednesday before the November kickoff of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Highlights:

Episode 1: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea FC, English Premier League), Tim Weah (LOSC Lille, French Ligue 1), and Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, English Premier League) share memorable stories and sacrifices in their early careers. Ainstein tests the Qatar metro system and visits Al Khor, the city hosting the World Cup kickoff match at Al-Bayt Stadium.

Episode 2: Borden joins Futbol Americas Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar to discuss three U.S. players with multicultural backgrounds – Ricardo Pepi, FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola, and Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan. Borden, Gomez, and Salazar explore the complicated process of deciding to play for the U.S. and the meaning of the USA-Mexico soccer rivalry to players whose parents are from either country. Gomez, whose parents are from Mexico, played for the U.S. Men’s National Team for six years, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

“Our goal is to super-serve U.S soccer fans and explore emerging storylines on and off the pitch,” said coordinating producer Ignacio Garcia. “We are telling the story of the U.S Men’s National team with Sam Borden at the helm as only our team can.”



Futbol Americas covers global soccer with a focus on the United States, Mexican and Canadian national teams. Hosted by former U.S. Men’s National Team player Herculez Gomez and journalist Sebastian Salazar, the one-hour program covers the national team players by reporting and opining on their respective international and club seasons. It also features in-depth interviews and guest appearances by players, coaches, and newsmakers from the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). Futbol Americas streams on ESPN+ Mondays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. ET and on-demand thereafter.

